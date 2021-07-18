Britney Spears Fires Shots At Sister Jamie Lynn, Father Jamie And Online Haters In Latest Instagram Salvo

UPDATED, 6:20 PM: Britney Spears took her younger sister Jamie Lynn to task in an Instagram post published Saturday.

In doing so, she appeared to clarify a comment she made on the social media platform earlier in the day, about “people closest” to her, who she feels have failed her.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!,” Spears wrote in her follow-up post. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams …”

The first part of Spears’ commentary apparently referenced Jamie Lynn’s tribute to her at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where she was being honored with the Icon Award.

In her most recent Instagram post, Spears also fired shots at her father Jamie, who oversees her conservatorship, once again stating her intention to retire from live performance. “I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!” she wrote. “I’ve done that for the past 13 years … I’d much rather share videos…from my living room.”

The pop star also took aim (once again) at documentaries spotlighting “humiliating moments from the past,” presumably including the New York Times’ Emmy-nominated Framing Britney Spears.

And then, there are those of Spears’ followers who have been criticizing the dance videos she makes at home. “You’re lucky I post anything at all … if you don’t like what you see, unfollow me !!!” Spears said, in addressing her followers. “If you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards … go read a f**king book !!!!”

On June 28, Spears asked Judge Brenda Penny to terminate the conservatorship which she was placed under in 2008, following a series of public incidents and hospitalizations. While her battle to bring the conservatorship to an end continues, it recently took a turn in her favor, when she was allowed her to appoint her own attorney.

Jamie Lynn Spears first spoke out about her sister’s legal situation on June 28. In responding to internet critics, suspicious of her previous silence, she said that she has “only loved, adored and supported” her sister, since the day she was born, and does not stand to profit from her sister’s conservatorship.

Britney Spears’ latest Instagram post can be found below.

PREVIOUSLY, 9:37 AM: It’s Britney, bitch. And she’s back and angry.

Britney Spears lashed out on Instagram Friday against the “people closest” to her who failed to help her in her time of need. The message was apparently aimed at those who only recently started speaking out on her behalf regarding her conservatorship.

No names were mentioned, but Spears said they “know who you are.”

“Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask,” the post read.

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that!!!!” she wrote.

Who might that be? “The people who love the most,” Spears wrote. “How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning???? Again … NO …If you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly!!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny,” before adding, “And have a good day!!!!!”

Spears’s long conservatorship battle recently took a turn in her favor, as the court allowed her to appoint her own attorney.

