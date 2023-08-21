Britney Spears Addresses Split From Husband Sam Asghari For The First Time

Britney Spears in 2015

Britney Spears in 2015

Britney Spears has spoken out for the first time following her split from husband Sam Asghari.

Last week, it was reported that the couple had separated after just over a year of marriage, which Sam later confirmed to be the case in an Instagram update.

While Britney initially chose not to address the rumours – instead sharing a post about her hopes to buy a horse – she addressed the break-up in an Instagram update over the weekend.

Alongside a video of herself dancing in her home to Janet Jackson’s hit If, Britney said: “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together… six years is a long time to be with someone so I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!!

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”

The chart-topping singer went on to say she felt she’d “been playing it strong for way too long”, adding: “My Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!!”

“So I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!!” Britney concluded. “And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile!!!”

Britney and Sam first met in 2016, when he played a role in the music video for her single Slumber Party.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2018

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2018

The two began dating shortly afterwards, eventually announcing their engagement in 2021, two months before the conservatorship Britney had been under for the previous 13 years was lifted.

In June 2022, Britney and Sam wed in a small ceremony at their home, attended by only a handful of guests including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace and Selena Gomez.

Since the news of their split broke, Sam shared an Instagram update inviting fans to help him choose a wig to help disguise himself from the paparazzi.

READ MORE: