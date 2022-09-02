Britney reactivates Instagram to post about 'failing as a mother' ahead of new K-Fed TV special

Photo credit: Image Group LA - Getty Images

Singer Britney Spears, who recently topped the charts again with an Elton John duet, has reactivated her Instagram account to speak out about the upcoming 60 Minutes special that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, appears in, and to respond to her son Jayden's public plea for a reconciliation.

As reported by The Sun, Jayden recently said, "I love you a lot and I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down, talk again and have a normal conversation". He also appeared to defend his grandfather, Jamie, who implemented the conservatorship that Britney found herself locked into for over a decade, saying: "Mum is ceasing to realise how much he cares about her. I love him with all my heart. He was just trying to be a father [...] I want to see him, sit with him next to the piano, talk about my future. I love him."

This comes in contrast to a few years ago, when Kevin had a restraining order put in place between Jamie and his sons following a heated argument.

Jayden's interview was published around a month after Kevin stated that their two sons - both Jayden James and his brother, Sean Preston (who goes by Preston) - have 'distanced' themselves from the entertainer and found spending time with her 'uncomfortable', in part due to her naked posts online. Neither of the teenagers attended Britney's recent wedding to actor and fitness influencer Sam Asghari, something Jayden attributes to Britney not inviting the wider family to.

Britney later posted online that she felt 'abandoned' by her children and described their behaviour as 'hateful'.

Both Jayden and Kevin are set to appear in the 60 Minutes episode (which airs this weekend), but Preston does not – something that the singer's new post addresses. In the statement, she thanks him for that and expresses that she loves both her children deeply. Britney also appears to address some of her naked Instagram posts and her reason for sharing them.

"[After being] held hostage I hope one day my kids can understand my reasoning of [...] revealing myself as any woman would, being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship," she began. "Finally at 40, without the constraints of what my family did to me, I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you."

Britney continued on, "My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother... and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!"

She also discusses how she 'helped' Kevin out (presumably financially) and said he hasn't had a job for fifteen years, and accused him of smoking weed every day and being a lax parent – something that Britney alleges would appeal to teenage boys like Preston and Jayden.

"Preston, I'm aware of your gift [...] It's horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible yet he has you talking about personal matters to them," Britney then remarked, before encouraging her sons to really question whether they think the way she was treated by her own parents was acceptable. "If you could, pause for a second and remember where you came from!"

Concluding her post, Britney wrote: "If you can honestly sit back and say what memaw [Lynne Spears] and pawpaw [Jamie Spears] did to me was fine and call them not bad people... then yes, I have failed as a mother."

We hope that the family can reach a happy resolution to all the conflict in future.

