Britney just gave a major clue about what her wedding dress will be like

Singer Britney Spears, who recently became engaged to fitness fan and actor Sam Asghari, just shared a major clue about what her wedding dress will be like, by revealing which design powerhouse has the honour of creating it for her.

In a new post on Instagram, Britney shared a series of photos of herself in a strapless tulle gown to her 35 million followers and was quick to clarify in the caption of the post that the dress wasn't what she'd be wearing on the big day. She then added that none other than

Donatella Versace is currently hard at work coming up with a special wedding dress for her.

"No … this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah!!!!" Britney wrote, adding, "Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!"



Please do excuse us for a moment whilst we *screech* with excitement at the thought of this pairing!

This isn't the first time that Britney and Versace have teamed up together either, with the entertainment queen having previously rocked a silver sequin number for the 2008 MTV Video Awards:

Britney also sported a floor-length, fitted multi-colour sequin dress for the Versace S/S 2003 show, where she was also pictured smiling with Donatella Versace – proving that their friendship goes way way back:

Britney Spears wearing Versace

at the Versace Fashion Show,

2002 pic.twitter.com/m8z6b5xYZ4 — 𝒸𝑜𝓊𝓇𝓉 🦢 (@CourtneyNoir) June 30, 2021

Britney and Sam announced their engagement in September after having been together for five years. She shared a video of her finger featuring in a huge diamond ring on Instagram, with the caption, "I can’t f***ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!"

The pair met back in 2016 on the set of her music video for 'Slumber Party' and often post about one another on social media.

We were already pretty excited about Brit's upcoming nuptials but now, knowing Versace is in the mix too? We're buzzing.

