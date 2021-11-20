Britney calls out Christina for ‘refusing to speak’ about conservatorship

Photo credit: Frank Micelotta Archive - Getty Images

Britney Spears has called out Christina Aguilera for ‘refusing to speak’ about her conservatorship battle and the #FreeBritney movement when asked about her friend while on the red carpet on Thursday.



Christina attended the Latin Grammys on Thursday, November 18, when she was asked about her thoughts on Britney's freedom after the confirmation that her conservatorship had ended.

The journalist asked Christina, "Britney - have you guys had any communication?" but her publicist quickly said, “No, we’re not doing that tonight. I’m sorry.”

The 'Genie In A Bottle' Singer then added, "I can't. But I’m happy for her.”

Taking to her Instagram page, Britney uploaded the clip onto her stories and penned a caption that read, “I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ???

“I’m the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you… yes I do matter !!!!!”

Britney's conservatorship was terminated a matter of days ago on November 12, after 13 years.

The 'Oops... I Did It Again' star then followed the post about Christina with a clip of Lady Gaga speaking about the conservatorship while at an event. Alongside the clip, Britney wrote, “Thank you @LadyGaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you !!!”

Britney Spears thanks Lady Gaga for speaking in support of her during an interview. pic.twitter.com/mgXc1wOvzk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2021

Although she hasn't addressed the termination of Britney's conservatorship, Christina hasn't been completely silent about the #FreeBritney movement. Earlier this year in June, she supported Britney in her battle when she took to Twitter to publicly back her friend.

On June 29, Christina posted a photo of the pair when they were much younger, and wrote: “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through…It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live as they wish.”

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

The tweet was part of a long thread, with Christina writing many words in support of her friend.

She said, "To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.

"Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness."

Christina then concluded, "To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."

