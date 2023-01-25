Britishvolt: Australian firm bids to save battery company

Britishvolt's plans for a gigafactory at Blyth were much vaunted but came to nought

Collapsed electric car battery business Britishvolt might have found a lifeline after an Australian start-up lodged a late rescue bid.

The UK company entered administration on 17 January when it failed to attract any viable bids to keep it afloat, with the loss of hundreds of jobs.

It had planned to build a giant factory to make batteries for electric vehicles in Blyth, Northumberland.

However, Recharge Industries tabled a last-minute takeover move on Tuesday.

The company, which is backed by New York-based Scale Facilitation, confirmed it had made a non-binding offer, as first reported in the Australian Financial Review.

Recharge is already understood to be planning a similar electric car battery plant in Geelong, near Melbourne.

A takeover of Britishvolt would make "strategic sense," according to David Collard, Scale Facilitation's founder and chief executive.

"Strengthening our friends in the UK, especially when most others are kicking them when they're down, is in our interest and definitely in the spirit of Aukus (the Australia-UK-US security pact)."

Last week, it was confirmed that EY had been appointed joint administrators for Britishvolt.

At the time, Dan Hurd, a partner at EY, said it would explore options for a sale of the business and assets.

