British woman accused of stabbing husband to death in their Malaysian home faces hanging

A British woman accused of stabbing her husband to death in Malaysia faces hanging if found guilty.

Samantha Jones, 54, was in court for the first day of a murder trial in Alor Setar in the northern state of Kedah.

Her husband, John William Jones, 62, was found dead in the couple’s resort home on 18 October, 2018.

Jones, originally from Somerset, was charged with murder after a bloodstained kitchen knife was found in the property.

If convicted of “murder with intent”, she will be hanged.

Police say Jones confessed to stabbing her husband in the chest during a heated argument.

Wearing a mask and handcuffed, Jones was escorted by police into the courthouse on Monday.

The couple moved to tropical Langkawi island 11 years ago under the Malaysia My Second Home programme, which gives foreigners long-staying visas.

Her lawyer, Sangeet Kaur Deo, told The Mirror: “The one thing she wants everyone to know is she really loved this man.

“She never imagined anything like this could ever happen. She’s lost her husband and home. She is still grieving, it has been a traumatic experience.

“We are of the view the facts of the case do not support a murder charge.”

In Malaysia, a conviction for murder carries a mandatory death sentence by hanging.

In 1989, Derrick Gregory, from Ealing, London, was hanged in Malaysia after being convicted of drug smuggling.