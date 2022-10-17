British woman shot dead in ‘stupid’ boar hunting accident

Henry Samuel
·4 min read
Jacqueline Taylor, 67, killed in boar hunting accident.
A British woman has died after she was shot by her French companion while accompanying him on a wild boar hunt in Brittany on Sunday, in what the local mayor called a “dumb and stupid” accident.

Jacqueline Taylor, 67, was fatally wounded after the loaded rifle of her companion of seven years, local Frenchman Pierre Philippot, 69, went off as he carried it on his shoulder without the security latch on, according to the town hall.

The bullet struck her “above the heart” at around 11am. She was rushed to hospital in Saint-Brieuc, Brittany, where she died around midday, said the prosecutor, Nicolas Heitz.

The hunting party of around a dozen people had been crossing a corn field in the Goudelin area when Ms Taylor was shot in the chest.

“The hunters were advancing through a field of corn silage when one of them, a 69-year-old man, in circumstances yet to be determined, fired with his shoulder-mounted rifle, barrel pointing towards the back,” said the prosecutors office in a statement.

In what prosecutors called a “tragic accident, the shot “struck his companion … and whose bullet caused a penetrating wound above the heart.”

The gendarmes of the Lanvollon brigade were called to a hunting accident in Goudelin around 11am, said prosecutor Heinz.

The woman died at 12.20pm, despite the intervention of emergency services.

Mr Philippot was taken into custody and police have launched a manslaughter investigation.

While the precise circumstances of the shooting are yet to be established, initial tests suggest the shooter was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, said Mr Heitz.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Wild boar - TOBIAS SCHWARZ /AFP
Speaking to The Telegraph, Goudelin’s mayor Laurent Le Faucheur said the entire village was “in shock” at the loss of a well-liked member of the local community.

Earlier this month, she won a municipal gardening prize, which saw her appear in the regional newspaper Ouest-France.

“She was a jovial, kind and smiley person,” he said. “The hunters present during the hunt are very shocked. We are all affected and our thoughts are with her and (Mr Philippot) who will have to live with this ill-fated act.”

“Jacqueline lived full time in the village. They were a close couple and were always together,” he said.

She often accompanied him on hunting outings as a guest without carrying a gun.

“They decided belatedly to go on this hunt on Sunday morning. This was a dumb and stupid accident that led to a fatality. The weapon had not been handled correctly and shouldn’t have been pointing behind him without a security catch,” he said.

He said that Ms Taylor had a sister in the UK who had not yet been in touch.

Hunter checks rifle in the Gard, southeastern France - Bruno Fert/Telegraph
The latest fatality will add fuel to a bitter debate in France over whether stricter regulations should be imposed on French hunters, who number around one million.

Tensions were already high after the accidental killing of a hiker by a teenager who was hunting wild boar in February. The 25-year-old woman was walking with a friend along a marked trail near Aurillac in the heavily forested Cantal region when she was hit by a stray bullet. She died instantly.

Eight people died in hunting accidents in France last year, with two of them having no relation to the hunt, and 90 people were injured.

However, the courts have been clamping down on such accidents.

In 2020, a French hunter who accidentally shot and killed a Briton out mountain biking in the Alps was handed a four-year prison sentence, there of them suspended, along with a ten-year hunting ban and five-year ban on owning a gun.

Marc Sutton at the Mont Blanc Triathlon August 2017 - Facebook
Marc Sutton, 34, originally from Wales, was fatally shot with a rifle while cycling down a popular route near his home in October 2018. He had been wearing bright clothing and was hit in an open area with clear visibility.

During the trial, the court heard that the mostly inexperienced party had flouted basic safety rules, notably on angling shots towards the ground. The fatal bullet was fired at chest height. One member had drunk a bottle of wine, two beers and smoked cannabis before the hunt.

Those convicted had altered hunting logs to lend weight to false claims there were not in the area at the time, and later put up signs warning of a hunt to make it look like they had taken precautions.

When asked about the litany of failings, one told the court: “It’s always been like that”.

Despite the fatality, Goudelin’s mayor said he had no intention of banning hunting in the area.

“I always put an emphasis on security and tell people to be vigilant. Today we share the pain of Jacqueline’s companion. While everyone must be very careful, zero risk doesn’t exist. Hunting must be maintained as game needs to be managed,” he said.

