British woman died in Bali after drinking fatal local brew

A talented British ceramicist died in Bali after accidentally drinking Methanol when she believed it was alcohol, a coroner has ruled.

Kirsty McKie, 38, was taken ill the day after consuming the toxic substance and died in hospital from methanol poisoning on July 24 last year.

Coroner Alison Mutch has now urged the UK government to launch a publicity campaign to warn Britons of the dangers of cheap spirit drinks and cocktails in Indonesia and other parts of Asia.

Methanol is a chemically simple version of alcohol that is found in locally-made spirits, such as Arak, in Bali. If consumed, it can cause nausea, blindness, and death.

Ms Mutch, the Senior Coroner for Greater Manchester South, concluded the inquest in Ms McKie’s death in January, and has now published her findings in a report aimed at preventing future deaths.

“Kirsty Margaret McKie was a UK national who lived and worked in Bali. She ran a successful business as a talented ceramicist”, she wrote.

“On 22nd July 2022 she had consumed what she believed to be alcohol. The following day she felt unwell.

Kirsty McKie died after being poisoned by methanol in Bali

“She went to a hospital in Bali where she deteriorated and died on the 24th July 2022 despite treatment.

“Post-mortem examination included toxicology. It was found that she had methanol in her system which had caused her death.

“Methanol is not meant for human consumption. She had inadvertently consumed methanol believing she had consumed alcohol. The methanol had been sold as being alcohol fit for human consumption when it was not and caused her death.”

Ms Mutch insisted the UK should follow the lead of Australian authorities, who have made efforts to warn people of the dangers of drinking methanol.

“The Inquest heard evidence that there is a growing problem of methanol being passed off as alcohol for human consumption particularly in places such as Bali”, said the coroner.

“Methanol is used rather than ethanol in spirits aimed at the Western market and sold even through apparently reputable suppliers.

“Knowledge of the problem amongst the expatriate/tourist community was very low despite the increase in the problem and the catastrophic consequences of methanol consumption.

“There was little publicity by the UK Government of the risk in contrast to the approach taken by the Australian Government who had undertaken a campaign to increase awareness to protect their citizens travelling in areas of Asia such as Bali.

“The UK Government publicising information about the risk of methanol being used in local spirits, steps that could be taken by UK nationals travelling to reduce the risk and warning signs of methanol toxicity would help to reduce the chance of others dying in the way in which Kirsty McKie died.”

In the wake of Ms McKie’s death, friends held a fundraiser in her honour for an animal welfare charity, and paid tribute to a “truly remarkable and unforgettable woman who left us too soon”.

The coroner’s report has been passed to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, for him to consider further action.