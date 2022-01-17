British woman Angela Glover missing after Tonga tsunami

(Instagram)

A British woman has been reported missing after she was caught in a tsunami in Tonga.

Animal charity worker Angela Glover, 50, has not been seen since her coastal home was hit. Her husband James is reported to have managed to hold on to a tree, but Ms Glover and their dogs disappeared.

Ms Glover, originally from Brighton, co-managed a tattoo parlour and ran a dog rescue centre in Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa.

Australia and New Zealand have dispatched surveillance flights to assess the damage in Tonga after the eruption of an underwater volcano triggered a tsunami and blanketed the Pacific island with ash.

Information about the extent of the damage remains scarce as the eruption caused internet and phone lines to go down on Saturday evening, leaving the 105,000 residents on the islands virtually uncontactable.

Her brother Nick Eleini said all he could do was hope she was OK.

“The tsunami swept both of them away, Angela and James. James was able to hold onto a tree after quite some period of time,” he told broadcaster TVNZ on an emotional video call.

“It’s been 48 hours, I’m not holding out much hope. I think it will be a body retrieval rather than finding her, but I’m hoping… it’s all I can do.”

Mr Eleini, who lives in Sydney, said he was enroute to the UK to be with his mother because he is now “her only biological child”.

“She really needs me,” he said.

Aid organisations say up to 80,000 people on the islands could be affected by the disaster, but so far no deaths have been reported.

A source at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was assisting British nationals and their families.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said communications are limited and so contact has not been made with coastal areas beyond the Tongan capital Nuku’alofa.

Nuku’alofa is “covered in thick plumes of volcanic dust but otherwise conditions are calm and stable,” she said. “We have not yet received news from other coastal areas.”

Story continues

Ms Ardern later said the main undersea communications cable was affected, most likely because of a loss of power.

However, she also said power was being restored in some areas on the islands and local mobile phones were slowly starting to connect to networks.

The International Federation of Red Cross said it was mobilising its regional network to respond to what it called the worst volcanic eruptions the Pacific has experienced in decades.