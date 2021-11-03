British waitress wins legal battle against Australia’s ‘backpacker tax’

Photograph: James Gourley/EPA

A British backpacker who worked as a waitress in Sydney has won a long-running legal dispute against Australia’s “backpacker tax” in its highest court.

On Wednesday the high court ruled in favour of Catherine Addy, finding the tax which slugged working holiday-makers thousands of dollars more than Australians discriminated against her on the basis of her nationality and infringed a treaty Australia signed with the UK.

The decision likely means the Australian Taxation Office will have to pay back taxes collected from up to 75,000 backpackers who worked in Australia, which has similar treaties with the US, Germany, Finland, Chile, Japan, Norway and Turkey.

Related: Can we have a sober debate about immigration and consider the reality on workers? | Peter Lewis

In December 2016 Australia legislated the backpacker tax charging working holiday-makers 15% on the first $37,000 they earn a year, a maximum liability of $5,550. Australians are entitled to a tax-free threshold for the first $18,200 they earn and are only liable to pay up to $3,572 if they earn $37,000.

Addy spent nearly two years in Australia between August 2015 and May 2017, earning $26,576 as a food and beverage waitress in Sydney in the 2017 tax year.

In October 2019 Addy won a challenge in the federal court arguing the tax discriminated against her on the basis of nationality and breached the Australia UK treaty on avoidance of double taxation. In August 2020 the full federal court overturned the decision.

Addy appealed to the high court arguing that if the backpacker tax had applied for the full year she earned $26,576, she would have been slugged $3,986 compared with an Australian who would pay just $1,591.

On Wednesday five justices of the high court unanimously allowed Addy’s appeal, finding that “more burdensome taxation” had been imposed on her due to her nationality.

“When the position of Ms Addy is compared with that of an Australian national, as it must be, that is the only conclusion which may be drawn,” they said.

Story continues

“She did the same kind of work and earned the same amount of income from the same source; yet an Australian national was required … to pay less tax.”

The ATO has previously downplayed the significance of the case, arguing it “only affects the tax rates applying to a minority of [working holiday makers] who are also residents, and only those from countries affected by a similar clause in the double tax agreement with their home country”.

“We consider most working holiday makers are not residents for tax purposes and this decision has no impact for these working holiday makers,” the ATO said in October 2019.

Joanna Murphy, the chief executive of Taxback.com, an international tax accounting and advisory firm that helped Addy bring the case, welcomed the high court decision.

“The court has reaffirmed important protections for foreign citizens choosing to work while holidaying in Australia,” Murphy said in a statement.

“It was always clear to us when this tax was introduced in 2016, against the wishes of the agricultural sector, that it breached a number of international tax agreements.

“It also damaged Australia’s reputation as a working holiday destination.”

Guardian Australia contacted the ATO for comment.