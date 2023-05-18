British universities no longer want British students. They’re hooked on Chinese money

As the Government hides behind the Whitehall sofa, bracing itself for the release of the net migration figures next week (750,000 if we’re lucky, I reckon), it’s astonishing to see the vast number of foreign students now being admitted by UK universities. Invariably, this is presented as a great British success story – “global talent” is attracted, £28.8 billion allegedly contributed to national prosperity! What’s not to like? Scratch the golden patina, however, and a much grubbier picture is revealed. Universities are the new opium addicts, high on Chinese money and discriminating against our own bright young people to feed their insatiable habit.

Far from attracting “global talent”, many low-rent universities (hardly worthy of the name) are offering low-rent courses to less than stellar students. Can it simply be the sparkling quality of tuition at the University of Ripoff in the East Midlands that entices young people from China to pay eye-watering fees for the promise of three hours of in-person tuition a week from world-renowned Professor Bog Standard, but more likely from his doctoral student, Priti Hopeless?

Don’t be ridiculous. Those students are not buying education: the unis are selling the right to work in the UK. Here for three to five years, many are granted a further two years to do any job, with significant numbers never leaving at all. Alan Manning, Professor of Economics at the LSE, admits, “The Graduate Visa creates demand for UK degrees just for the work rights even if the qualifications themselves are worthless.”

At the genuinely world-class level, the Russell Group of leading universities are awarding an unconscionable percentage of places to international candidates. Arguably our finest scientific institution, Imperial College, has 60 per cent of students coming from outside the UK. At University College London, more than 15,000 students are from China. And they are not reading criminology or French. They are snaffling up the STEM places that should, by rights, belong to gifted British kids like Jamie.

Jamie’s mum, Jilly, wrote to me this week in despair. “My son is a pupil at X [a leading private school]. At GCSE level, he elected to take 12 subjects and achieved 12 grades at level 9 (the top result). At A level, he is doing Computer Science, Chemistry, Physics and Biology and is predicted 3 A*’s and an A – although I suspect he will get four A* grades. Jamie set his sights on Bristol, Imperial, Durham, Bath and Southampton to study Computer Science. He was rejected, without reason, by four of those universities. Why? He has outstanding references, plays sport to a high level, and is involved in any number of extra-curricular activities.

“Jamie now informs me that of the 17 pupils studying Computer Science at A level, 14 have offers from Jamie’s preferred choice universities. Why? Well, the three kids that don’t have offers are white and British. The other 14 are ethnic minority and, crucially, are international students willing to pay £29k a year in university fees. They are almost all Chinese nationals.”

Jilly is furious with Rishi Sunak and those ministers who preach about the need to get more of our teenagers studying STEM subjects “and then there are no places for them. Why aren’t we training our brightest and best?” The universities, she says, have suggested Jamie could be accepted for a more general business degree. “Why should he downgrade his studies? This country is failing my son and many others like him. As Jamie says, it is a broken contract; he was told to work as hard as possible and his future would be bright. I expect that he will now take his considerable talents to the US.”

What is the moral of this story, if moral it can be called? Don’t be white, don’t be privately-educated, don’t be British if you want a science or technology place to study at one of your own country’s best universities?

Nor is Jamie’s case a shocking one-off. A reader reports that a pupil from China in their daughter’s year at school received an offer within a week while it took months before the other youngsters even heard anything. In another case, a girl from China, conspicuously less talented than her peers, got a prized place at Cambridge to general astonishment. A third, a father who lives abroad, told me that his son had been rejected outright by a top London college as a British applicant, but was then awarded a place as a high-paying international student. With exactly the same grades!

Hooked on squillions of foreign moolah, universities furiously defend their “business model” which some critics point out is nothing more than a giant Ponzi scheme. Vice-chancellors pay themselves drug-cartel salaries – Imperial College London, £714,000 per year, University of Oxford, £542,000 – while teaching staff are often stuck on modest pay. When did this become acceptable, let alone the norm?

As of 2021/22, a total of 559,825 students were in the UK to pursue their qualifications from countries outside the EU. Almost half a million student visas were issued in 2022 alone. Many are coming from China. Nor, according to one former Oxbridge Master, do many students from China contribute to college life. They consider themselves to be paying customers, staying in their rooms and unwilling to learn about the native culture.

“The UK is consistently increasing in popularity among international students,” burbles the Study In the UK website with nary a care for domestic applicants, “With its world-recognised universities, culturally diverse environment, and highly skilled academic staff, the UK is truly the epitome of academic success!”

Well, the UK is certainly going to be “culturally diverse” after the university sector has brought the world and his wife here. Last year, the number of “dependants” of students soared to 135,788.

Have we completely lost our minds? I know academics are famously unworldly, but apart from the naivety of becoming dependent on Beijing for anything, there is surely the worry of IP (intellectual property) being lost to the CCP. Not long ago, Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of MI6, said that all students from China could, in the nicest possible way, be regarded as “spies”. Give them a quarter of our STEM places, why don’t you?

Such is the scale and speed of this influx, the Government has already hit its 2030 target for the number of foreign students in its International Education Strategy. Yet, Gillian Keegan, Secretary of State for Education, is said to be among the Cabinet ministers who have rejected plans by Suella Braverman to cut the crazy numbers of foreign students and their family members.

As with the wider increase in net immigration, the dismayingly short-termist attitude seems to be, “Pile ‘em high, rake in the cash, and sod the consequences for people who actually pay taxes here.”

You know, I am livid on Jamie’s behalf. And deeply upset for his parents who worked hard to provide their boy with an excellent education. Universities should primarily exist for the benefit of our own young people, inculcating knowledge and skills to be used to enrich our country’s future, not for training wealthy foreigners who owe the UK no loyalty.

See how the ivory towers grow grimy from this revolting greed. Put the opium addicts of academe into rehab, and give British kids the opportunities they deserve.

