British ultramarathon runner disqualifed for using a car

A leading Scottish ultra-marathon runner, Joasia Zakrzewski, has been disqualified from a race because she was found to have used a car.

The 47-year-old from Dumfries finished third in the GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool race on April 7. But she is believed to have travelled 2.5 miles in a car after mapping data found she covered a mile in one minute and 40 seconds.

Ultramarathons are race of over more than 26 miles 385 yards. Races regularly exceed 100 miles and sometimes 200 miles.

Wayne Drinkwater, the director of the GB Ultras race, told the BBC it was "very disappointing".

"The issue has been investigated and, having reviewed the data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event team, other competitors and from the participant herself, we can confirm that a runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route," Drinkwater said.

"The matter is now with the TRA (Trail Running Association) and, in turn, UK Athletics (UKA) as the regulatory bodies."

Zakrezewski finished 14th in the 2014 Commonwealth Games marathon in Scotland and has set records in the UK over 100 and 200 miles.

Following her disqualification, third place has instead been awarded to Mel Sykes.

'The race didn't go to plan'

Adrian Stott, a friend of the runner, told the BBC she is "genuinely sorry" and felt unwell before and during the race.

"The race didn't go to plan. She said she was feeling sick and tired on the race and wanted to drop out," he said.

"She has co-operated fully with the race organisers' investigations, giving them a full account of what happened.

"She genuinely feels sorry for any upset caused."

Stott also explained that Zakrzewski had only arrived from Australia the night before the race, after a 48-hour journey.

Mr Stott added: "Joasia has been a great ambassador for British sport and has inspired so many women to run and achieve their goals."

Scottish Athletics chairman David Ovens said: "It is very disappointing to hear this, given Joasia's had such a successful period over the last few years.

"I hope she can put this behind her and that there is an innocent explanation and she can resume her successful career."

Zkarzewski won the 48-hour Taipei Ultramarathon in Taiwan in February this year, setting a world record by completing 255 miles, and on several occasions represented Great Britain in the IAU World 100km Championships where she claimed individual silver in 2011 and bronze in 2014 and 2015.