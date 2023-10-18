British tourist 'gunned down by IS-linked terrorists' while on safari in Uganda

Police said they were hunting suspected ADF members as they posted a picture of a burning Jeep-style vehicle (Sax Rohmer Ltd)

A British tourist is among the three killed in a suspected attack by Islamic State-linked terrorists in Uganda.

The tourist, who has not been named, was touring the Queen Elizabeth National Park alongside a South African national and a Ugandan when the group were attacked.

Police in Uganda say they believe all three were attacked by Islamist insurgents, the Allied Democratic Forces, which pledged allegiance to Islamic State in 2016.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said: “We have registered a cowardly terrorist attack on two foreign tourists and a Ugandan in Queen Elizabeth National Park. The three were killed, and their safari vehicle burnt.”

Bashir Hangi, spokesperson of the Uganda Wildlife Authority, said the attack took place on Tuesday evening.

The ADF began as an uprising in Uganda but has been based in the Democratic Republic of Congo since the late 1990, and has been accused of killing thousands in raids and attacks over the past decade.

Police did not give a precise location for the attack but the national park is close to the shore of Lake Edward, which separates Uganda from Congo.

Rebels from ADF have previously carried out attacks in the area and across the border in Congo, where they have bases.

The Standard has contacted the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office for comment.

It comes a day after Ugandan officials said they foiled a plot to bomb churches in central Butambala district, which ADF are accused of carrying out.

Two bombs were linked to public address systems and sent to pastors, disguised as gifts, said Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Members of the public became suspicious of the devices and told the police, he added on X, formerly Twitter.

The ADF has yet to claim responsibility.