British tennis success boosting numbers of recreational players

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Laura Parnaby, PA
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cameron Norrie
    Cameron Norrie
    British tennis player
  • Emma Raducanu
    Emma Raducanu
    British professional tennis player
  • Venus Williams
    Venus Williams
    American professional tennis player (born 1980)

British success stories, from reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu to Britain’s best hope at Wimbledon this year, Cameron Norrie, have sparked a national boom in recreational tennis.

Since Emma Raducanu’s whirlwind win in New York last year, there has been a 10% increase in people aged 16 to 34 taking to their local courts, according to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

More women are also getting into the game, with the number of women playing at least once a year having increased by 11% in the 12 months to May 2022.

Despite this, attendance at the first post-pandemic Championships has been down by the same percentage – suggesting the latest triple-figure ticket prices and coronavirus may be keeping the sport’s growing fanbase away.

Wimbledon 2022
Emma Raducanu’s success has sparked a boom in recreational tennis (Steve Paston/PA)

John Golding, who leads London, South East and East of England operations for the LTA, said that Raducanu’s rise to fame is a major reason behind the popularity rise.

Mr Golding told the PA news agency: “Emma’s win last year was absolutely phenomenal and clearly did a lot of great things for British tennis.

“But it’s actually part of a much bigger movement.

“I’d like to think that a lot of the initiatives that the LTA has introduced has really helped on that.

“Plus the exposure of the other great players as well – we’ve already got two players in the fourth round, hopefully by the end of today that will be four, so we’re really seeing great things happening.

Wimbledon 2022
Britain’s best hope for Wimbledon, Cameron Norrie (Adam Davy/PA)

“We’re very proud as a sport to have a gender balance – 45% of participants are actually female – and we’re seeing rises in participation, so we’re actually 11% up in terms of where we were last year for (female) participation which is really good to see.”

The LTA’s chief executive, Scott Lloyd, added: “Ultimately it’s the success of British players on the court that provides that inspiration to keep that fanbase engaged.”

Katie Boulter, who made headlines for her emotional SW19 win on Thursday two days after her grandmother died, said that inspiring more young girls to pick up a racket was “one of the main reasons” she plays the sport.

The 25-year-old player from Leicester returned to the courts on Saturday but was knocked out of the competition by France’s Harmony Tan, who also dashed Serena Williams’s Wimbledon hopes in the first round.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Six – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Katie Boulter in action against Harmony Tan during day six of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Adam Davy/PA).

When asked by PA during her post-match press conference how she felt about more women getting into tennis, Boulter smiled and said: “I mean, I think you can see my reaction to that.

“I think that’s absolutely incredible.

“I love to hear stuff like that because it’s one of the main reasons I play tennis.

“I hope that there are so many people that can get inspired, see someone out there with a story, playing in front of a lot of people, going: ‘You know what, I want to be that person’.

“To see that happening over Great Britain, it really does inspire even the players, even me, it inspires me to keep going.

“It really is great to see that and I hope we can continue that momentum.”

This week, Great Britain’s number one, Norrie, stormed through to the fourth round of the men’s singles with a straight-sets victory over the US’s Steve Johnson.

Fans broke out in screams and started football-style chants which 26-year-old Norrie told journalists he found “funny” and boosted his game.

Wimbledon 2022
Great Britain’s Heather Watson celebrates victory against Kaja Juvan on Friday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Heather Watson also reached the last 16 at a grand slam for the first time in her career, after beating Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan in her third-round singles game.

The 30-year-old Guernsey-born player is returning to the hallowed grass courts on Saturday in two doubles matches.

Meanwhile Liam Broady, from Stockport in Greater Manchester, is playing his third-round match on Saturday against Boulter’s boyfriend and Australian number one Alex de Minaur.

Wimbledon 2022
Venus Williams and Jamie Murray in their mixed doubles match against Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Britain’s Jamie Murray also scored a win alongside tennis great Venus Williams in their doubles match against New Zealand’s Michael Venus and Polish player Alicja Rosolska on Friday.

Despite British success, attendance at the Championships over the opening four days is down 11% compared with 2019.

From Monday to Thursday this week, the cumulative number of spectators was 153,193 – the sparsest attendance since 2007 when 148,986 people turned up.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) told PA that the main courts were being fully booked each day but general ground passes were not selling out.

Wimbledon 2022
Crowds have been sparser than usual at the Championships this year (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Officials added that any refunded Centre Court tickets were being resold on the website and bought “immediately”.

Reports have also claimed that contractors have warned temporary Wimbledon workers that they may be laid off due to the low turnout.

The AELTC told PA it was not asking contractors to cut staff.

An AELTC spokesman said: “We value all of the staff who help us to deliver the Championships, they are crucial to staging this world-class event.

“We meet annually with each of our major contractors to discuss our values around employment and these are shared with all potential employees.

“We are delighted that many of our staff choose to return to work at Wimbledon year after year and help us to put on an incredible event.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Katie Boulter and Liam Broady out to keep British run going at Wimbledon

    Boulter takes on Harmony Tan while Broady is up against 19th seed Alex De Minaur.

  • Emma Raducanu has a broken forehand - no wonder she is struggling for power

    So, Emma, where did it all go wrong? This question has shades of the George Best legend – in which the hotel bellboy utters the immortal line while delivering champagne to Best’s luxury hotel room.

  • The 'Emma Raducanu effect' is working – despite her early exit from Wimbledon

    On Saturday, Katie Boulter will battle for a place in the second week at Wimbledon for the first time in her career. Her source of inspiration? Emma Raducanu. "What she did was astonishing," Boulter said on Thursday. "She came out, she surprised everyone, and she played some fearless tennis. That's what's so impressive. I hope I can go out there and do the same thing. I'd love to do what she's done. You never know, one day it might happen."

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Could Mo Bamba become a Raptor?

    Amit Mann and Zach Wilson look at centers the Raptors may add in free agency. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch the conversation about free agent guards on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Blue Jays could turn to prospect Yosver Zulueta to help fragile bullpen

    Yosver Zulueta has the type of power arm the Blue Jays are lacking in their bullpen.

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • The Tampa Bay Lightning shouldn't be eulogized yet

    Don't be so quick to declare an end to the Lightning dynasty.

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Edmonton Elks meet Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a battle of struggling CFL clubs

    EDMONTON — In this tale of two cities, it was the worst of times … and the worst of times. The Edmonton Elks visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Canada Day, and, the way these teams are going, offensive fireworks might not be on the menu. Both are 0-3, and both are struggling to move the football. With the Elks, we expected there to be pains under new general manager and coach Chris Jones. He inherited a team that finished 3-11 last season and wasn’t expected to be a contender in 2022. But the Tica

  • Andreescu, Shapovalov move on at Wimbledon, Auger-Aliassime out

    LONDON — Bianca Andreescu continued her successful grass-court season with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas in first-round action at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Men's 13th seed Denis Shapovalov also moved on with a wild five-set win over France's Arthur Rinderknech, while sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was upset by American Maxime Cressy in four sets. Andreescu won 91 per cent of first-serve points and converted five of 10 break-point chances in a match that took just 54 minutes to comple

  • Lightning share long list of players' playoff injuries

    Tampa Bay Lightning players paid a heavy physical price just for the chance at a historic three-peat.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Kikuchi makes quality start and Blue Jays hit two homers in 4-1 win over Rays

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo made sure to keep Yusei Kikuchi feeling confident as he endured a tough stretch of starts over the last month. The left-hander rebounded nicely Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing six strong innings in a 4-1 victory at Rogers Centre. "I've been talking to him and I said, 'Man, you've got better stuff than all of our starters,'" Montoyo said. "And that's a big compliment to tell somebody when you've got (Alek) Manoah and (Jose) Berrios and the

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Another Avalanche player wipes out while carrying Stanley Cup

    It seems like the Stanley Cup has a bumpy summer ahead.

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?