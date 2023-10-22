British teenager Noiya Sharabi confirmed dead in Kibbutz massacre

Yahel, left, with mother Lianne, centre, and sister Noiya

A British teenager who has been missing since the Be’eri kibbutz massacre was murdered by Hamas terrorists, her family confirmed.

The family of Noiya Sharabi, 16, told The Telegraph they were informed on Sunday evening that she was killed alongside her younger sister Yahel, 13 and their British mother, Lianne on October 7.

Noiya’s father, Eli, is still unaccounted for, while Eli’s brother, Yossi, is believed to be being held hostage in Gaza.

Raz Matalon, Noiya’s uncle, said his family were “devastated” by the news.

“We have just been informed by the authorities in Israel that Noiya has been murdered,” he told The Telegraph.

“My family are devastated by this latest development. I will not be surprised if Eli has been killed. Maybe he is missing, I don’t know, but we are ready for everything.”

Mr Matalon added that he believed Noiya’s body was found near the family home, but that it had been “chaos” collecting the bodies, which contributed to the length of time it took to confirm her death.

He added that those collecting the bodies had been “saints” who have “done a hard task”.

“No one can imagine what they have gone through,” he said. “Hamas has committed atrocities that no country in the world could be prepared for.”