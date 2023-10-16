Hamas attacks are a pogrom, says Sunak, as British sisters among missing

Noiya, 16, and Yahel, 13's home on a kibbutz was raided and their mother murdered

Rishi Sunak declared the Hamas attacks on Israel a “pogrom” on Monday as it was revealed two British teenage girls are missing.

The Prime Minister said at least six British citizens were killed in the Hamas assault and a further 10 are still missing as he addressed MPs for the first time since the atrocity.

The identities of the British citizens, some of whom are understood to be dual nationals, were not confirmed by the Foreign Office after the Prime Minister spoke.

But The Telegraph can disclose details of two British sisters who disappeared on the morning of Hamas’s attacks at their home in Israel just a few miles from the Gaza border.

Sisters Noiya Sharabi, 16, and Yahel Sharabi, 13, have not been seen since their British mother, Lianne, was killed after Hamas fighters stormed Kibbutz Be’eri where they lived.

Eli Sharabi, 51, the children’s father, is also missing. The last communication relatives had with the family was on the morning of the attack. It is unclear where they are now, raising fears they may have been kidnapped by Hamas.

Raz Matalon, the teenagers’ uncle said the UK had a “responsibility” to help find the girls, telling The Telegraph: “I want to see the involvement of the British Government.”

A mother cries over the coffin of her son, a victim of Hamas's attack on a music festival in southern Israel on Oct 7 - APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

In his House of Commons address, Mr Sunak said of the Hamas attacks: “Elderly men, women, children, babies in arms – murdered, mutilated, burned alive. We should call it by its name: it was a pogrom.”

The Prime Minister is the first international leader to call it a pogrom, a reference to the organised massacres of Jews in Europe in the 19th and 20th centuries.

His comments came as it was reported Joe Biden is considering a visit to Israel in what would be a strong show of support as the country prepares to invade Gaza.

A spokesman for Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, said an official invitation had been delivered, and local media reports claimed the US president could visit as soon as Wednesday.

But in Gaza, US efforts to open the Rafah border into Egypt, allowing dual-nationals to flee to safety, appeared to flounder, despite Mr Sunak being among world leaders pushing for its reopening.

The border remained closed on Monday night as more than one million Palestinians fled the north of Gaza, where the invasion is expected to begin.

It came as Hamas demanded the release of 6,000 Palestinians in exchange for what they claimed were up to 250 hostages held in Gaza.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, also warned that if Israel did pursue a full ground invasion, the spread of the war to other fronts was “approaching the unavoidable stage”.

In a sign of growing fears within Israel of an invasion from the north, 28 Israeli communities were evacuated from within a 1.2 mile zone of the Lebanese border, where IDF jets have carried out bombing raids on Hezbollah, the Iranian-sponsored terror group.

In the Commons, the Prime Minister repeatedly voiced support for Israel’s right to defend itself, warning that Hamas was using Palestinian people as “human shields” as a land invasion of Gaza looms.

In a message to the Hamas kidnappers, Mr Sunak said: “We called for the immediate release of all hostages. And I say to them. We stand with you. We stand with Israel.”

But the Prime Minister also went further than at any time before in stressing the need for Israel to stay within the law and respect human life in its response to the Hamas assault.

Mr Sunak said: “The question is: how should we respond? I believe we must support, absolutely, Israel’s right to defend itself.

“To go after Hamas, take back the hostages, deter further incursions, and strengthen its security for the long term.

“But this must be done in line with international humanitarian law but also recognising that they face a vicious enemy that embeds itself behind civilians.

“As a friend, we will continue to call on Israel to take every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians.

“I repeat President Biden’s words – as democracies ‘we are stronger and more secure when we act according to the rule of law.’

“Humanity. Law. Decency. Respect for human life. That’s what sets us apart from the mindless violence of the terrorist.”

Mr Sunak also announced that the UK would give £10 million more in aid to Palestine, increasing the total by a third.

It will be spent by third parties like the United Nations and charities, with Mr Sunak stressing steps will be taken to make sure Hamas does not directly benefit from any of the money.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, in his speech repeated his support for Israel’s right to defend itself, telling the Commons: “Labour stands with Israel. Britain stands with Israel.”

But he, too, raised the need for a measured response, adding: “Israel’s defence must be conducted in accordance with international law. Civilians must not be targeted.

“Innocent lives must be protected. There must be humanitarian corridors. There must be humanitarian access, including food, water, electricity and medicines.

“So that hospitals can keep people alive and so that innocent people do not needlessly die and there must be proper protection for all those who work selflessly so aid can be delivered to victims.”

Meanwhile, in Israel, Mr Netanyahu gave a warning to Hezbollah in a speech to the Israeli Knesset, saying “don’t test us in the north”.

He said Israel would extract a “far heavier” price than in previous conflicts with Hezbollah. The Knesset was evacuated shortly afterwards as rockets were fired towards Jerusalem.

On Monday, The Telegraph witnessed a steady stream of Israeli military pick-up trucks, carrying troops, heading to reinforce the border.

The deployments reflect spiralling concern in Washington, which has sent two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, about the outbreak of a regional war.

The splitting of the Israeli army is also thought to be one factor that has delayed the start of the invasion of Gaza.

The UN’s refugee agency, UNRWA, working in the Gaza Strip said on Monday that people claiming to be from the Hamas-run health ministry forced them out of their headquarters and took supplies of fuel and medical equipment.

UNRWA later deleted the tweet and put out a statement saying “no looting” had taken place and medical supplies had been transferred to “health partners.” It can be dangerous to criticise Hamas within the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state returned to Israel after a whirlwind trip through Gulf and Arab states aimed at averting a regional war.

At a joint press conference, Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defence minister, thanked the US for its support and warned the war with Hamas would be “long”.

“The price will be high, but we are going to win for Israel, for the Jewish people and for the values that both countries believe in,” Mr Gallant said.

The two million people trapped in Gaza face a growing humanitarian crisis, with supplies of water running low and healthcare facilities on the brink of collapse.