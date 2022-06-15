British tech giant Arm to list in London after sale blocked over national security - live updates

SoftBank Arm chip designer national security Nvidia British tech giant - Sam YEH / AFP

SoftBank is planning to list some of its stake in British chip designer Arm in London as it caved in to pressure from ministers.

The Japanese tech giant has been exploring options for a stock market float after regulators forced it to abandon a $40bn (£30bn) sale of Arm to US rival Nvidia on national security grounds.

It had originally planned a New York initial public offering, but will now list some of the stake in London as well, Bloomberg reports.

The move would mark a major victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has led overtures to SoftBank bosses to keep the tech giant in the UK.

The Daily Mail reported that Rishi Sunak has held two meetings with Arm and SoftBank executives over the last six weeks, with the Chancellor raising the possibility of a golden share to prevent a foreign takeover in future.

Covid lockdowns weigh on China's economy

China lockdown Covid retail sales - REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

China's factory output and retail sales remained weak in May as its zero-Covid strategy continued to weigh on economic growth.

Beijing's ruthless lockdowns to tackle new virus outbreaks has further disrupted supply chains, dented demand and put a dampener on growth.

Retail sales sank 6.7pc in May, according to official statistics. It marked the third straight month of contraction, though this was an improvement from April's 11.1pc drop.

There was slightly more positivity for industrial production, which rose 0.7pc after falling 2.9pc in April, while the urban unemployment rate ticked down to 5.9pc.

Shanghai has started to emerge from a gruelling two-month lockdown, raising hopes that the worst of the damage is past. Still, it will likely take a while for household consumption to recover as the threat of further measures lingers.

WH Smith and Whitbread get travel recovery boost

Sales at Premier Inn owner Whitbread and WH Smith are back to pre-pandemic levels as Britons return to travel.

Whitbread said hotel occupancy levels in the UK were strong over the first quarter, with comparable accommodation sales more than 21pc higher than the same period before the pandemic.

Its German hotel business is also staging a stronger-than-expected recovery from lockdowns.

WH Smith, which sells books and snacks at major airports and train stations as well as on high streets, said its trading had been so strong over the last quarter that its full-year results should be at the upper end of expectations.

Shares in Whitbread rose 3.4pc, while WH Smith jumped 5.4pc.

Swiss airspace closed after air traffic control meltdown

Swiss airspace travel chaos Zurich - REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Travel chaos spread to Switzerland this morning after a technical malfunction in the country’s air traffic control system shut down flights nationwide and left thousands stranded across Europe.

Swiss International Airlines – part of Lufthansa – stood to be worst affected, with the airline warning that no arrivals or departures at Zurich and Geneva were possible, leading short-haul services to be suspended and long-arrivals to divert to airports including Milan, Lyon and Vienna.

Zurich Airport said limited departures and landings were scheduled to resume before midday, adding that check-ins were going ahead as normal.

It's the latest example of chaos at airports and airlines that has upended travel across Europe in recent weeks.

Staff shortages lingering from the pandemic are the biggest cause of delays and cancellations, while strikes and IT failures have exacerbated the problem.

Due to a system failure at Skyguide, no takeoffs or landings are currently possible at Zurich Airport. It is currently not clear how long the interruption will last. Further information will follow. — Zurich Airport (@zrh_airport) June 15, 2022

ECB to hold emergency meeting amid bond sell-off

The European Central Bank will hold an emergency meeting this morning amid concerns over a recent sell-off in government bond markets.

Bond yields have risen sharply since the ECB promised a series of rate hikes last week and the spread between the yields of Germany and more indebted southern nations – particularly Italy – soared to its highest in over two years.

An ECB spokesman said: "The Governing Council will have an ad-hoc meeting on Wednesday to discuss current market conditions."

Invitations to the meeting were sent out yesterday and some policymakers who were expected to attend a conference in Milan today called off their appearances.

Investors took some comfort from the meeting, which comes on the same day the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by as much as 75 basis points.

The euro surged over 0.5pc to 1.0487 against the dollar.

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the open as markets begin to regain some stability after days of losses.

The blue-chip index rose 0.7pc to 7,237 points.

Arm gets UK boost after job cuts

SoftBank's about-turn comes after it unveiled plans to cut one in 10 Arm jobs in the UK.

Staff at Arm’s Cambridge headquarters have been prepared to expect 340 to 350 job losses in the UK, around a tenth of its 3,560 British staff, The Telegraph reported last month.

Its chief executive Rene Haas told staff in March that it needed to cut jobs to remain competitive and “stop work that is no longer critical to our future success”.

The losses came despite Arm enjoying record profits and sales in the last year. The company grew annual revenues by a third and profits rose by two thirds to $1bn in its last fiscal year.

Read more: British tech champion Arm axes UK jobs as it prepares New York listing

UK looks to keep grip on Arm

Rishi Sunak Arm SoftBank - REUTERS/John Sibley

SoftBank's plans for a London listing of Arm could be a major coup for the Government, which is under pressure to ensure to tech giant stays on British soil.

Cambridge-based Arm, which was acquired by SoftBank in 2016, was one of the UK's most important tech firms before the purchase and still has most of its operations here.

The company sells and licenses technology that's used by semiconductors in everything from smartphones to super computers, and its fate has been closely watched.

SoftBank was forced to abandon its planned $40bn (£30bn) sale of Arm to Nvidia earlier this year after fierce opposition from regulators on national security and competition grounds.

Founder Masayoshi Son has said he now plans to sell a portion of Arm before the end of the company’s financial year next March, with a mooted price tag of around $60bn.

There's still uncertainty over the exact size and timing of the stock market float. Rishi Sunak has held talks with SoftBank over whether the Government could take a 25.1pc stake in Arm to help drum up support and keep a grip on the company, the Daily Mail reports.

SoftBank to list Arm in London

Good morning.

Britain's tech sector has been given a welcome boost this morning after it emerged SoftBank is planning to list some of its stake in chip designer Arm in London.

The Japanese conglomerate had been preparing an initial public offering in New York after a $40bn (£30bn) sale to Nvidia was blocked on national security grounds.

But it's now looking at listing some of its stake in London, Bloomberg reports. That follows pressure from Boris Johnson and campaigning by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to keep the British tech giant based in the UK.

It could be a major coup for the Government, which has faced pressure to prevent Cambridge-based Arm from falling victim to a foreign takeover.

What happened overnight

Tokyo stocks opened down in cautious trade ahead of a key US Federal Reserve decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.2pc. Hong Kong shares kicked off with small gains. The Hang Seng Index added 0.2pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index ticked up 0.2pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also up 0.2pc.

Coming up today