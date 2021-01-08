Stella Tennant was 'unwell' and 'felt unable to go on' before her death, her family says

British supermodel Stella Tennant "felt unable to go on" before her death last month, her family confirmed.

"Stella had been unwell for some time. So, it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her," her family said in a statement provided by Nick Loughran.

Tennant died on Dec. 22, 2020, five days after her 50th birthday.

"We have been humbled by the outpouring of messages of sympathy and support since Stella died. She was a beautiful soul, adored by a close family and good friends, a sensitive and talented woman whose creativity, intelligence and humour touched so many," her family said.

The statement continued: "In grieving Stella’s loss, her family renews a heartfelt request that respect for their privacy should continue."

The model had many career defining moments, from appearing at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony with Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss to being named the face of Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld in the late '90s.

Designers and fans took to social media Wednesday to pay tribute to Tennant, including the official Versace Twitter account, which noted that the model served as late designer Gianni Versace's muse.

"Versace is mourning the death of #StellaTennant. Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family," Versace tweeted. "We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace."

Stella Tennant for Atelier Versace SS 1996, ph. Richard Avedon @Avedon pic.twitter.com/9tZqwMATzn — VERSACE (@Versace) December 23, 2020

Campbell shared a series of photos of Tennant on Instagram, remembering her as "a rare beauty inside and out."

"you were one of the goods ones never any love lost when we would see each other always picked up from where we left off ,. Effortless and the epitome of Grace , even when you would sit in a corner doing your needle point . Timeless Angel amongst us . my deepest condolences to your beautiful children family and loved ones ., ICON YOU WILL ALWAYS BE . R.I.P."

Cindy Crawford also took to social media to mourn the late model.

"Stella Tenant, gone too soon," she wrote with a broken heart emoji. "I always admired her fearlessness and style. Sending prayers to her family."

Designer Francesco Scognamiglio shared old photos of himself with Tennant to Instagram and reflected on the first time they met.

"THE FIRST TIME WE MET WAS IN 1994 AT YOUR FIRST VERSACE SHOW AND LAST TIME THREE YEARS AGO IN PARIS.YOU ARE AND WILL BE MY ICON AND YOUR BEAUTY WILL LIVE FOREVER," he captioned the photo.

New York Times fashion editor Vanessa Friedman tweeted: "Stella Tennant, the coolest of the aristo-models, has died. I’ll never forget seeing her walk in Helmut Lang shows. She defined off-hand chic."

"Part of the high-wattage class of supermodels of the 1990s and celebrated for an androgynous look that was instantly iconic, Stella Tennant most recently thrilled the audience when she opened Valentino's haute-couture show in January. At 50 years old, she was far too young," wrote Fashion writer Laurie Brookins.

Tennant married photographer David Lasnet in 1999. She is survived by their four children Cecily, 20, Marcel, 22, Jasmine, 17, and Iris, 15.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stella Tennant dead: British supermodel and Versace muse dies at 50