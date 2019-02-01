British Superbike star Bradley Ray gets Suzuki MotoGP outing

British Superbike star gets Suzuki outing

British Superbike frontrunner Bradley Ray is set to make his debut on a MotoGP bike this weekend at Sepang.

The 21-year-old will ride a Suzuki GSX-RR for a handful of laps on the final day of the three-day Sepang shakedown on Sunday, alongside the manufacturer's regular test rider Sylvain Guintoli.

Ray finished sixth in BSB in 2018, pictured below at Donington Park, and scored back-to-back wins at the start of the year for the Hawk Suzuki squad, earning his chance to sample grand prix machinery.

He also contested the Donington World Superbike round as a wildcard last year, finishing both races in the points.

Ray joined the Japanese Yoshimura Suzuki team for both the Suzuka 8 Hour and the final race of the All-Japan Superbike series at the same track at the end of the year.

He will continue to race in BSB this year with Hawk, despite being linked to a Moto2 switch in mid-2018.

Last year, Suzuki gave MotoAmerica champion Toni Elias, Australian Superbike title winner Josh Waters and Isle of Man TT star Michael Dunlop outings on MotoGP machinery at Sepang.

