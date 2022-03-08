British stars rub shoulders with fellow Oscar nominees at Awards’ 94th luncheon

British talent rubbed shoulders with other major Hollywood stars for the 94th Academy Awards nominees luncheon.

The annual event took place on Monday in Los Angeles less than three weeks out from showbiz’s biggest night of the year.

Among the British stars to attend the glamourous and exclusive event were best actor nominee Benedict Cumberbatch and best director nominee Kenneth Branagh.

They were joined by Ciaran Hinds, who received a nod for best supporting actor for his role in Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film focussing on The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

English actress Emilia Jones, was also pictured alongside her Coda co-stars Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur.

The film follows the story of Ruby, played by Jones, a child of deaf adults (Coda) and her fishermen family.

Kotsur is nominated for best supporting actor for his performance in the film and recently made history by becoming the first deaf actor to win a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award.

The SAG best actor winner Will Smith, who is also tipped for the best actor Oscar, attended alongside his King Richard co-star Aunjanue Ellis, who made a dazzling appearance in a bright pink and black smoking jacket.

Smith was also seen embracing fellow best actor nominee Denzel Washington, who got the nod for his role in The Tragedy Of Macbeth.

Other friends and colleagues made touching reunions at the event, including Cumberbatch and his Spider-Man co-star Alfred Molina, who reprised his role as the villainous Doc Ock in the superhero flick.

Andrew Garfield, who also returned for the web-slinging blockbuster, was seen laughing along with Lin Manuel Miranda, who directed him in Netflix’s Tick, Tick…Boom!

Garfield is nominated for best actor for the biographical film about the life of composer Jonathan Larson, which is Miranda’s motion picture directorial debut.

Other big names pictured at the event were best actress nominee Kristen Stewart, who earned a best actress nod for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales, in Spencer.

Also making an appearance was Kodi Smit McPhee who is tipped for best supporting actress for his role alongside Cumberbatch in dark western The Power Of The Dog.

Sibling duo Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell also attended, following a slew of award nominations for their original song No Time To Die, the theme for the latest Bond franchise instalment.

Eilish wore a black velvet jacket while her brother wore a striking red shirt and matching shoes underneath an olive green jacket and trousers.

Hollywood power couple Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, who were nominated for best actor and best actress Oscars respectively, also posed for pictures.

Bardem received his nod for Being The Ricardos, which he stars in with Nicole Kidman, while Cruz’s nomination comes for her role in Parallel Mothers.

The Oscar winners will be announced on March 27.

The hosts of the biggest showbiz event of the year have been announced as Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.