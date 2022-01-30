British soldiers fighting alongside Ukrainians against Russia ‘unlikely’

Isobel Frodsham, PA
·3 min read

The Foreign Secretary has said a situation in which British soldiers would fight alongside Ukrainians against Russia is “very unlikely”.

Liz Truss described how the UK has been offering support to Ukraine through intelligence, cyber support and defensive weapons but confirmed combat would not happen.

Her comments echoed those of Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, who said Nato has “no plans” to deploy Nato combat troops to Ukraine.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking at doubling the number of troops deployed to strengthen Europe’s borders.

Ukraine Tensions
Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces, volunteer military units of the armed forces, train in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

No 10 said it could send defensive weapons to Estonia while fast jets, warships and military specialists may be sent to protect Nato allies.

The offer will be finalised by UK officials and Nato in Brussels next week, while ministers will discuss the military options on Monday.

Ms Truss was asked on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme if she could rule out a scenario with British soldiers “on the ground”.

She said: “That’s very unlikely … and the Defence Secretary has been clear about that.”

Pressed on whether there is any scenario in which “British soldiers are fighting with Ukrainians” against Russian troops, she said: “That is very unlikely.

“This is about making sure that the Ukrainian forces have all the support we can give them, whether it’s intelligence support, whether it’s cyber support, whether it’s defensive weapons, which we have been supplying into Ukraine.”

She added that new legislation announced this week will widen current sanctions so “there will be nowhere to hide for Putin’s oligarchs”.

Later on, Mr Stoltenberg emphasised the difference between Nato allies and Nato partners when it comes to protecting countries against specific threats.

Jens Stoltenberg visit to UK
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said there are no plans to deploy Nato combat troops to Ukraine (Justin Tallis/PA)

He told the Sunday Morning programme: “For all Nato allies, we provide 100% security guarantees, meaning that if one ally is attacked, that will trigger a response from the whole alliance. One for all, all for one, which is the core message of Nato.

“For Ukraine, a partner, we provide support and also send the message that there will be heavy economic sanctions if Russia uses force again.”

Calls have been made by Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, to scrap a planned gas pipeline called Nord Stream 2, which would run from Russia to Europe across the Baltic Sea and bypass an existing pipeline running through Ukraine and Belarus.

Ms Truss confirmed she believed it should be halted if Russia invades Ukraine.

“We cannot favour short-term economic interests over the long-term survival of freedom and democracy in Europe. That’s the tough decision all of us have got to make,” she told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme.

Mr Stoltenberg confirmed separately that Nato allies were looking at solutions for energy supplies in Europe should Russia retaliate to any potential sanctions by cutting off its supply.

