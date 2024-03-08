British soccer's oldest striker is still banging in goals at age 90

At the age of 90, former Royal Air Force veteran Mike Fisher of Bloxwich, West Midlands, UK, is renowned as the oldest striker in British soccer.

He kicked off his soccer career at 14 and played for several amateur teams before hanging up his boots in his late 40s.

But at 82, he was invited to make a comeback. Now, eight years on, he plays walking football three times a week, and he’s still banging in the goals.

Watch the video above to see British soccer’s oldest striker in action.

Humankind is your go-to spot for good news! Click here to submit your uplifting, cute, or inspiring video moments for us to feature. Also, click here to subscribe to our newsletter, bringing our top stories of the week straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch this 90-year-old soccer player scoring goals for fun