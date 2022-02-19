British skier suffers nasty crash as weather causes havoc again

Britain's Gus Kenworthy crashes during the men's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics - Hannah McKay/Reuters

British skier Gus Kenworthy's final competitive appearance almost ended in dramatic fashion after a sickening crash in the men's halfpipe final, as weather once again caused havoc in Beijing.

The 30-year-old, competing for Team GB after switching from the United States for whom he won slopestyle silver in 2014, took a massive hit on his second run, having also crashed on his first effort.

The second, however, was the most concerning, coming on his first trick of the run. Amid the fierce winds, the skier was unable to get his bearings in time, landing flush on his back on top of the pipe. The impact caused him to lose one ski as he slid helplessly down the snow.

Remarkably Kenworthy, who qualified for Britain through his mother, was able to get up and ski down, before then scoring 71.25 on his third run to place eighth in his third and final Olympics.

"Second run I had a pretty bad slam," he said.

"I was feeling sore and knew that my third run was going to be my last contest run ever and that was my motivation.

"I dug deep and was able to put it down but it was pretty loose and windy, it wasn't the run I wanted to do but I was grateful to make it down in one piece and end on my feet."

Story continues

Kenworthy was not the only one to suffer with numerous skiers hitting the deck and crashing down as wind tunnelled up the pipe and buffeted them as they soared metres into the air.

The weather also caused problems elsewhere with the alpine skiing mixed team event pushed back to Sunday due to heavy winds, while the afternoon's cross-country skiing men's 50km mass start was shortened to 30km, prompting an angry response from British competitor Andrew Musgrave.

"I don't see that that will make it any warmer or less windy. What a f@*king joke!" he posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile Kenworthy, an advocate for LGBT+ rights, said the International Olympic Committee should take a tougher stance when handing Games to host nations with dubious human rights records. When competing in Sochi in 2014, he was worried someone would find out that he was gay, given Russia's anti-LGBT legislation. It was a situation, he has said previously, ultimately led to him coming out.

2022 Beijing Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Men's Freeski - Halfpipe - Final - Run 3 - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - February 19, 2022. Gus Kenworthy of Britain reacts after his run. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner - Lisi Niesner/Reuters

The decision by the IOC to choose Beijing as host of these Games has led to widespread criticism given their alleged human rights abuses, with many western countries opting to stage a diplomatic boycott.

"I am absolutely a fan of the Olympics. I also think, that being said, because it's the world stage and everyone is watching, there is an opportunity to create positive change and the IOC could help dictate that change by pushing on certain issues," said Kenworthy.

"Those issues are human rights issues." Homosexuality has been legal in China since 1997 but it was only in 2011 that it was no longer classified as a mental disorder. Same-sex marriage is not recognised and concerns over stigmatisation still discourage many people from coming out to their families.

"When there's human rights and the country's stance on LGBT, those issues should be taken into consideration by the IOC," Kenworthy added.