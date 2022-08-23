British Sikh activist ‘tortured in India after tip-off from UK intelligence’

Matthew Weaver
·2 min read
Photograph: Family handout/PA

A British Sikh campaigner is facing a possible death sentence after the UK intelligence services passed on information about him to the Indian authorities, according to a high court complaint.

Lawyers for Jagtar Singh Johal from Dumbarton, Scotland, say he was tortured, including being given electric shocks, after his unlawful arrest in the Punjab in 2017 where he had travelled for his wedding.

The campaign group Reprieve, which is representing him, says it has uncovered documents suggesting MI5 and MI6 tipped off the Indian authorities about Johal.

“No one should ever be tortured, especially not with the assistance of the UK government,” it said in a petition about the case.

Johal’s brother, Gurpreet Singh Johal, a solicitor and Labour councillor in West Dumbartonshire, confirmed that legal action was being taken against the UK government.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Jagtar, is taking the UK government to court for his unlawful detention and torture in India. If this can happen to my brother, it could happen to any Brit travelling overseas.”

Earlier this month, Johal’s lawyers lodged a claim in the high court against the Foreign Office, the Home Office and the attorney general, according to the BBC. It alleges that UK intelligence agencies unlawfully shared information with the Indian authorities when there was a risk of torture.

Reprieve is calling on the UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss, to intervene. It said: “As foreign secretary and potential future prime minister, Liz Truss has a duty to right the wrongs of foreign secretaries before her and, in good faith, to bring Jagtar home and reunite him with his family; ban intelligence sharing where there is a real risk of torture or the death penalty; [and] give torture survivors a right to know if the UK was involved in their abuse.”

It added: “Our government should protect us, not expose us to torture and the death penalty.”

Earlier this year, Boris Johnson acknowledged that the Indian authorities had arbitrarily detaining Johal, but he insisted the UK government had consistently raised concerns about his treatment and right to a fair trial.

After four and half years in detention, Johal was formally charged with conspiracy to commit murder and being a member of a terrorist gang, for which he faces a possible death penalty.

The Indian authorities say the charges relate to Sikh nationalism. He denies any wrongdoing.

The Foreign Office said it will not comment on an ongoing legal case.

