British sharply divided over support for monarchy, poll says

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- As the first anniversary of the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II approaches this week, a new poll finds a sharp generational divide in support for the monarchy.

According to a YouGov opinion poll, released Monday, only 30% of those between the ages of 18 and 24-years-old -- often referred to as Gen Z -- believe the monarchy is "good for Britain." That is a 50% drop in a decade and compares in stark contrast to a 77% monarchy approval rating for those over the age of 65.

Queen Elizabeth, who was the longest-serving monarch in British history, died one year ago this Friday at the age of 96. Nearly one year after her death and one year into King Charles' reign, the survey found that 62% over all generations would like to see the monarchy continue.

"Sooner rather than later we'll see support for the monarchy fall below 50%," Graham Smith, chief executive of the anti-monarchy campaign Republic, warned.

The poll, which surveyed more than 2,000 people in Britain, shows a "general trend of falling support, and that younger people will not be won back to the monarchist cause," Smith added.

While Historian Ed Owens believes Prince William has the potential to turn things around with his appeal across all age groups, he blames student debt, stagnant wages and unaffordable housing for the growing "disenchantment" among younger generations.

"The system doesn't seem to be working for them, so why should they celebrate an institution that seems to be at the heart of that system?" Owens queried.

While 53% believe the royal family is a "good value for the money," that number drops to 34% for Gen Z and rises to 75% for those 65 and older.

Most of those surveyed believe King Charles's first year on the throne was a success, with 59% overall saying he was "personally doing a good job."

Prince William, Princess Anne and Catherine, Princess of Wales, remain the most popular members of the royal family with between 72% and 74% of Britons holding a favorable view of them, according to the poll.

Prince Andrew has the least support with only 6% holding a positive view of him. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are also at the bottom of the list with 31% and 24% respectively.

As Prince Harry and Meghan's approval ratings show a generational divide in the opposite direction, with older age groups disapproving more, Prince William and Kate's highly positive views cut across all generations.