British satellite firm OneWeb taken over by French rival in $3.4bn deal - live updates

OneWeb Eutelsat satellite takeover France space race Elon Musk - Yuri Smityuk/TASS
OneWeb Eutelsat satellite takeover France space race Elon Musk - Yuri Smityuk/TASS

OneWeb has confirmed it will be taken over by France’s Eutelsat in a $3.4bn (£2.8bn) deal as the two companies vie to take on Elon Musk in the global space race.

The taxpayer-backed company, which was bailed out by Boris Johnson, will be listed on the Paris stock exchange, with plans for an additional listing in London.

The companies said the combined business would have revenues of €1.2bn. The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

The Government will retain a golden share over the future of OneWeb, ministers said. This will include rights over OneWeb’s national security work, rights as the preferred location for future OneWeb launches, and first preference for manufacturing.

OneWeb will also keep its trading name and London headquarters.

The satellite company was bailed out by the taxpayer with $500m in 2020 after it collapsed during the pandemic.

07:53 AM

Eutelsat vows to keep working with Russia

The tie-up between OneWeb and Eutelsat is likely to raise some eyebrows due to its political implications.

The French company broadcasts TV channels in Russia and has been accused of enabling Moscow's propaganda.

Yet it's vowed to continue working with Russia. Boss Eva Berkneke told reporters the company remained "committed to neutrality" and will continue pro-Kremlin broadcasts.

What's more, China also holds a 5pc stake in Eutelsat, meaning the Government will be teaming up with a strategic rival. The French state owns 20pc.

07:45 AM

What does the golden share mean?

Central to the takeover is the UK's retention of its golden share in OneWeb, which it secured following a $500m taxpayer-funded bailout back in 2020.

This includes:

  • A range of national security rights, including over security standards of the OneWeb network and use of the OneWeb network for national security purposes

  • The UK remaining the preferred location for future OneWeb launches

  • OneWeb preferring businesses in the UK for future procurement for manufacturing on a commercial basis

07:43 AM

OneWeb falls into French hands

The company’s new board will include Eutelsat's chairman and chief executive, alongside OneWeb’s chief executive, and independent shareholders chosen by both company in an extraordinary general meeting.

The Government will retain its golden share over OneWeb, with ministers due to keep a board seat at the combined business.

The Government added that the deal would be subject to national security approvals, including a possible vetting under the National Security & Investment Act.

The new company will combine Eutelsat’s geostationary earth orbit satellites and OneWeb’s low orbit satellites.

Eva Berneke, chief executive of Eutelsat, said the firm's “initial investment in OneWeb was underpinned by our strong belief that the future growth in connectivity will be driven by both GEO and LEO capacity”.

OneWeb shareholders will receive 230m newly-issued Eutelsat shares representing 50pc of the enlarged share capital.

The combined entity is set to have €1.2bn in revenue and €0.7bn earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the 2022-2023 financial year.

07:39 AM

OneWeb taken over by French rival

Good morning. 

OneWeb has confirmed it's being taken over by French rival Eutelsat in a deal that values the British satellite champion at $3.4bn (£2.8bn).

Shareholders in OneWeb, which was bailed out by Boris Johnson in 2020, will hold 50pc of Eutelsat, which will continue to be listed in Paris and will ask to be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The companies said the tie-up will give Eutelsat a “unique position” on the market and the combined business will generate revenues of €1.5bn.

The takeover marks a setback for Britain's efforts to compete in the space race. However,  the Government will retain a golden share over the future of OneWeb, which will remain headquartered in London.

