British rowing bounces back with four golds in European Championships

Mark Woods in Munich
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Erin Kennedy
    British rower

Glorious history placed a weighty burden on the shoulders of the UK’s rowers at the Tokyo Olympics. A measly return of one silver and bronze was as good as sinking without a trace. Tough questions were asked, and a refit undertaken. Four golds on a single sunny morning at the European Championships in Munich on Saturday provided a potent, if still incomplete, answer to whether the ship has been rapidly righted.

For Louise Kingsley, British Rowing’s new performance director, cycling along the river bank for a close inspection as the regatta resounded to her squad’s victories, this is a promising foundation in the rebuild. There were enough fourth places in Japan that marginal gains might be transformative.

Triumphs in rapid succession in the women’s fours and quadruple sculls and the men’s fours and eights suggested promotion from within for the former coach has nudged the sport forward.

“There’s more structure,” said Rebecca Shorten, among a fours crew also made up of Heidi Long, Sam Redgrave and Rowan McKellar that extracted a modest revenge by holding off Ireland, almost 12 months after supremacy was reversed in a narrow chase for Olympic bronze.

“We’ve got a lot more people in place. Whereas in the year before the Olympics, it was a lot of people stepping in. It’s just nice to have someone that’s got a goal. There’s one shot, one commitment. That’s been really good. Everyone’s really bought into it.”

A string of second bests were inflicted upon the Netherlands. The women’s quad sculls pack of Jess Leyden, Lola Anderson, Georgina Brayshaw and Lucy Glover were brutally dominant, clear of the Dutch by more than three seconds. Four seconds was the margin of victory for the men’s eights while the fours won by two seconds, leading early and finishing strong.

These were markers laid down, not just for next month’s world championships in the Czech Republic, but for Paris in 2024.

“We are a fresh crew of young guys who have never been to an Olympic Games,” said Sam Nunn, fours champion with Will Stewart, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson.

“These are massively important to find out about the pressure of a major championships, performing on multiple days and stepping up through the rounds. We managed to pull together as a crew and buy into collectively achieving something as a crew.”

There were British silvers in the men’s and women’s pairs and a bronze for Ben Pritchard in the PR1 men’s single sculls.

A triumph is already guaranteed on Sunday for Erin Kennedy, cox to the British team who are favoured to add a European crown in the PR3 mixed four sculls to the one secured at the Tokyo Paralympics.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in May and Munich is a welcome interlude from the intensity of her treatment. “Sunday is going to be pretty emotional,” the 30-year-old said. “Because this is probably going to be my last championships of the year. World championships in six weeks, but I’ll be starting weekly chemotherapy by then.”

There will be moments of shade and light in the journey that beckons. Rowing will be parked for a time. Beating cancer would allow her to pursue a return by Paris. It is, she said, “a big pot of gold that I’m looking towards”.

Normally, Kennedy added, “we work in four-year cycles. But that Games holds an even more special place for me. Because that could be combined with the end of treatment, the end of this phase of my life. And it could be something that is going to be an unbelievable experience in so many different ways, far more than I ever anticipated.”

There was silver for the British women in the gymnastics team event with Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Ondine Achampong, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova scoring a total of 161.164 points to seal second behind Italy, with Germany in third.

After Olympic bronze last summer, the feelgood factor remains intact. “I feel like we always just try and start new and we start a clean slate,” Gadirova said.

“We just do our job and do the best we can. I think this makes us more confident.”

