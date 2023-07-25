The British rescue worker battling to bring Ukrainians back from the frontline

Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke is a 27-year old volunteer who has helped pluck thousands of Ukrainians to safety in the past year - Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke

The video shows a car driving through Ukraine’s frontlines, en route to rescue a grandmother stranded in the siege town of Bakhmut.

Her neighbourhood is under constant shelling, and her grandson is already dead. As the car weaves its way past burned-out tanks and bomb-wrecked housing blocks, a missile explodes on the road just a hundred metres ahead. “F*** me, three seconds later and we’d be dead,” says a voice in English.

This particular mercy dash, however, lacks a Hollywood ending. For when they finally reach the grandmother’s bomb-wrecked flat, she refuses to leave. “You realise you will perish here?” says a voice in Russian. “Thank you, but I won’t go,” she replies politely.

Both voices in the video belong to 27-year old Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke, a British freelance volunteer, who has helped pluck thousands of Ukrainians to safety in the past year, mostly from places that regular aid agencies would not go. Videos on his Twitter feed show him ferrying grandparents, families, wounded and occasionally the odd corpse, often while under fire.

The dangers in Ukraine’s frontline towns are very clear. In January, two fellow Britons, Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw - both again freelance volunteers - were killed during an evacuation. Yet despite this, some of the people that Ivlev-Yorke risks his life to help - such as the Bakhmut grandma - have no interest in being rescued.

Andrew Bagshaw, a British volunteer who was killed in an evacuation - Bryce Wilson/Reuters

“Yesterday, we were in Chasiv Yar (a town near Bakhmut) and there was some quite intense shelling before we got there,” he tells me when we meet in nearby Slovyansk, further back from the frontlines. “The locals were saying: ‘Oh yes, a guy got killed and his head was blown off’. But when I asked them if they wanted to evacuate, none of them did.”

This stubborn disregard for danger has been a running theme of Ukraine’s war, be it farmers towing Russian tanks away on their tractors, or pensioners clearing away anti-tank mines with their bare hands. Yet while it may have cemented the country’s reputation for bravery, it can also lead to tragedy.

While in Chasiv Yar, Ivlev-Yorke also learned of the fate of a woman pregnant with twins, whom he had been trying to persuade to leave.

“She was out gardening, and got hit by some shrapnel. She survived, but she’s lost her two babies,” he said. “I thought: ‘Should we have tried more to persuade her?’ But when people’s minds are made up, there’s not much you can do.”

So what motivates the hard-core “remainers” who refuse to leave their homes? Some claim it’s a legacy from the time of Stalin, when the threat of deportation left people psychologically wary of people knocking on their doors asking them to leave. Ivlev-Yorke, however, says that more often, people simply have nowhere else they want to go.

“Sure, if you’re young and educated and with job prospects, you’re not going to sit around in a warzone like this. But a lot of these people have led extremely underprivileged lives. They’ve been working their whole lives just towards getting a house and maybe retiring. Then, when war suddenly hits, they find the idea of starting a new life elsewhere pretty challenging.”

Ivlev-Yorke himself has had to face hard choices about where to make his own home since the war. Born in Windsor to an English father and Russian mother, he moved as a child to Russia, before returning to the UK to study for a philosophy degree at King’s College London. He then worked in communications for the Red Cross. His mother is Victoria Ivleva, a Russian journalist and photographer, who is a long-standing critic of the Kremlin’s aggression towards Kyiv.

In 2016, the mother and son spent time in Ukraine delivering humanitarian aid to frontline towns, relocating there from Moscow when the invasion began last year. Neither know if it will be safe for them to return to Russia.

“I know multiple people who are in jail already, and a while back one of my mum’s friends was given a suspended jail sentence just for reposting one of her articles,” Ivlev-Yorke says. “I’ve also done enough evacuation work in support of Ukraine’s armed forces to probably get a jail sentence if I go back to Russia.”

Ivlev-Yorke started out covering the invasion as a freelance photographer before moving into freelance humanitarian work, organising aid buses from Poland that also began shipping out evacuees.

Chris Parry, a British aid worker who was killed in Ukraine - Chris Parry

“People in the frontline towns sometimes lose their perception of reality,” he says. “They think that death is always something that happens to ‘someone else’, even when you explain that that is what ‘someone else’ thought too.”

It is a criticism some might even make of volunteers like him, especially after the deaths of Parry, 28, and Bagshaw, 47, for whom he organised a memorial service in Kyiv weeks after their deaths.

The pair are believed to have been killed by Russian artillery while on an evacuation mission near the city of Soledar, 10 miles from Bakhmut. Ivlev-Yorke says the circumstances remain unclear, but that both men were experienced volunteers who were “fully aware” of the dangers.

“It wasn’t an eye-opener, particularly, it’s just reality here,” he says. “Lots of people get killed here every day, whether it’s volunteers, civilians or soldiers.” Like Ivlev-Yorke, most of the foreigners who do frontline evacuation missions are freelancers, who fund themselves through donations online. They operate without insurance, mitigating the risks as best they can.

Ivlev-Yorke, for example, is first aid-trained, and his SUV has steel plating to give a modicum of shrapnel protection. His fluent Russian also helps him pick up ground knowledge about where the dangers are. “I got a call the other day to pick up a wounded civilian from a street that’s known to have Russian snipers on it, and I just thought ‘no, that is beyond my level of risk’.”

Language fluency also helps him persuade reluctant would-be evacuees. One typical excuse is: “I have my bees to look after” (beekeeping is popular in Ukraine). Another is “I built this house from nothing” - to which Ivlev-Yorke’s stock response is: “You built your family from nothing too”.

“You try to find something that is going to speak to them,” he adds. “Sometimes you succeed, and sometimes you don’t.”

One thing that particularly deters evacuees is the prospect of living in government-organised accommodation elsewhere in Ukraine, which can vary in quality. Some may get private rooms with all mod cons; others may get a shared dormitory in a public building. Where he can, Ivlev-Yorke and his fellow volunteers secure private accommodation arrangements offered through well-wishers, some of them home owners and hoteliers who have followed his work. “If you’re advising people to leave their homes, you owe them a certain duty of care as to what happens afterwards,” he says.

Some evacuation requests, though, do go beyond the call of duty. Among the clips that has gone viral from on Ivlev-Yorke’s Twitter feed is an evacuation of two pet wolves, who are supposed to be drugged for the duration of journey. One wolf then wakes up and escapes from his cage, giving the rescuers some anxious moments as he prowls groggily round the back of their car.

Unlike the grandmother from Bakhmut, however, he seems happy to be leaving home, sticking his head between the car’s front seats to watch the journey.

As a triumphant Ivlev-Yorke says in the video: “Frontline wolf evacuation – you know who to call.”

Ignatius Ivlev-Yorke’s rescue work can be seen on his Twitter and Instagram feeds and via his donation link