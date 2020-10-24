British publisher Tom Maschler, who conceived the coveted Booker Prize, dies at 87

By Sam Roberts

Tom Maschler, the swashbuckling British publisher who fostered the literary careers of more than a dozen Nobel laureates and conceived the coveted Booker Prize to promote fiction, died on 15 October in a hospital near his home in Luberon, in southeastern France. He was 87.

His death was confirmed by the Central Hospital of Apt, about 40 miles east of Avignon.

A Jewish refugee from Nazi-occupied Vienna, where his father was a publisher, Maschler was 26 in 1960 when he was named literary director of Jonathan Cape, the prominent London publishing firm, a month after the death of its founder.

He catapulted to early fame by buying the British rights to Joseph Heller's debut novel, Catch-22, for a bargain 250 pounds in 1961 (the equivalent of about $700 then and about $6,500 today), and, the next year, by transplanting himself to Idaho shortly after the suicide of Ernest Hemingway to help Hemingway's widow, Mary, prepare the novelist's memoir A Moveable Feast for publication.

Among the authors Maschler discovered, incubated or published and who would win the Nobel Prize in literature were Gabriel GarcÃ­a MÃ¡rquez ("the greatest writer I have published ever," he once said), Nadine Gordimer, Doris Lessing, Mario Vargas Llosa and VS Naipaul.

He also published or nurtured Martin Amis, Jeffrey Archer, Julian Barnes, Bruce Chatwin, Roald Dahl, John Fowles, Clive James, Ian McEwan, Edna O'Brien, Thomas Pynchon, Philip Roth and Kurt Vonnegut.

Neither he nor his critics considered him a scholar. He was rejected by the University of Oxford when he applied as an English major. He admitted to being a labored writer. His memoir, Publisher (2005), was widely mocked by reviewers, including one who concluded that it established Maschler's mantra as "When in doubt, claim credit."

But no one disputed that the splashy Maschler, who had lived largely by his own wits since he was 12, had jolted the clubby British publishing world with his discerning eye for fiction and his Barnumesque promotional ingenuity.

He acquired a collection of writings and doodles by John Lennon and published them in two volumes, In His Own Write in 1964 and A Spaniard in the Works in 1965. In 1983 he published one of the first pop-up books, The Human Body, by Jonathan Miller.

After a painting by Kit Williams in a Mayfair gallery caught Maschler's eye, he published Williams' picture book Masquerade (1979), which contained hidden clues to the search for a jeweled rabbit and inspired a treasure-hunt mania.

He decided to publish an early manuscript attributed to an author named Virginia Stephen, before he was informed that it was the maiden name of Virginia Woolf.

And after overhearing Desmond Morris, a zoologist, drop the phrase at a cocktail party, he commissioned Morris to write The Naked Ape (1967), a biological perspective on human behavior that became a bestseller. He later recalled counseling Morris, "If you turn this into a book, it'll be so successful you'll never again be taken seriously by scientists, but you'll be very rich."

His crowning achievement arguably came in 1969, when he persuaded sugar trading firm Booker-McConnell to establish a literary prize to rival the French Prix Goncourt. The award, given annually, was later called the Man Booker Prize and is now known as the Booker Prize.

"The Booker may be the most important thing I've ever done," Maschler told The Guardian in 2005. "It certainly had an impact, and if it means people think they should occasionally read a good novel, that is something I'm very proud of."

Thomas Michael Maschler was born on 16 August, 1933, in Berlin to Kurt Maschler, a successful publisher's representative who later became a publisher himself, and Rita (Lechner) Maschler.

The family fled to Vienna in 1938 after the Kristallnacht pogrom against the Jews, but the Nazis soon followed. When Nazis arrived at the Maschlers' home to arrest Kurt, a Jewish socialist, he was away on business. They confiscated his valuables but allowed Tom one keepsake from his father's study. He chose a blue crayon.

Treated for manic depression as an adult, Maschler found therapy unhelpful. "They invariably latched on to this business of Nazis coming to the house when I was 5," he told The Guardian. "It really didn't affect me, but therapists do love that sort of thing." (After the war, though, he learned that three of his grandparents had been murdered in the Holocaust.)

