British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after six weeks in office

Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY
·4 min read

LONDON – Liz Truss became the shortest-serving leader in British political history after she resigned Thursday less than two months into the job.

Her announcement came after her attempt to roll out aggressive tax cuts aimed at spurring economic growth but which dramatically roiled financial markets, led to unprecedented central bank intervention and drove her poll ratings to the lowest ever recorded for a prime minister.

Truss, 47, lasted 44 days in office. Because Britain elects a party, not a specific leader, she will be replaced by another lawmaker from her ruling Conservative Party. The process to replace Truss will take place within the next week.

Truss will remain as prime minister until then.

"I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability," Truss said in in a brief statement outside No. 10 Downing Street. "I recognize, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate to which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

The previous shortest tenure for a British leader was held by Sir Alec Douglas-Home, who served for one year and one day, from 1963 to 1964.

Resignation follows weeks of turmoil

Truss's resignation comes after several weeks of political chaos. She fired Kwasi Kwarteng, her close ally and finance minister, on Oct. 14, even though he was implementing the pro-growth economic policies she campaigned on.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT LIZ TRUSS: She models herself on Margaret Thatcher

In one survey for polling firm Opinium, Truss had a personal approval rating of -47. Multiple polls have shown that the opposition Labor Party would likely win a landslide victory in a general election.

Under British political rules, the Conservative Party must call an election before January 2025. Kwarteng was replaced by Jeremy Hunt, a former foreign minister who was beaten to the prime minister job by Boris Johnson in 2019. Hunt failed to make a run-off in the Conservative Party process that selected Truss.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech at the 77th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: BKWS312
British Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech at the 77th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: BKWS312

Who will replace Liz Truss?

  • Rishi Sunak is the front-runner, according to betting markets and news reports. Sunak, 42, lost out to Truss when she became prime minister on Sept. 6. Sunak was former leader Boris Johnson's finance minister. Before embarking on a career in politics, Sunak worked for Goldman Sachs and at a hedge fund. He met his wife, the daughter of the co-founder of Infosys, one of India's largest technology companies, while studying for an MBA at Stanford University. The couple have an estimated wealth of $1 billion, according to The Sunday Times Rich List, an annual gauge of the 1,000 wealthiest people and families resident in the U.K. Sunak served in Johnson's cabinet as finance minister.

  • Penny Mordaunt, 49. She was once regarded as the front-runner to succeed Johnson. Mordaunt is currently the leader of the House of Commons. She has been a member of Parliament since 2010 and previously served as trade minister and also had a stint as minister for local government. Mordaunt was the first woman named armed forces minister. She was one of the leaders behind the “Brexit” referendum approved by voters in 2016, which led to Britain's separation from the EU. Mordaunt is a reservist in the Royal Navy.

  • Jeremy Hunt. Another longtime cabinet minister with leadership ambitions. Hunt, 55, appears to have already ruled himself out for the prime minister role, but a week has become a long time in British politics lately, so he could find a way to reassert himself. Tim Bale, politics professor at  Queen Mary University of London, described Hunt as  the "Mitt Romney of British politics" in 2019, a reference to the Utah senator known for his professionalism and lack of political charisma.

  • Ben Wallace. Wallace, 52, is Britain's defense secretary and he was won plaudits at home and abroad for his strong support for Ukraine as it fights off a Russian invasion. Wallace supported Truss when she ran for prime minister.

  • Boris Johnson. Johnson, 58, only left office on Sept. 6, but his name has never been far from the headlines as a possible candidate for a comeback. Johnson is still well like by Conservative Party members even though he resigned following a series of scandals connected to coronavirus lockdowns and because the public tired of his lies over Brexit. Johnson has been silent on whether he'd take the job again.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Liz Truss: British Prime Minister resigns less than 2 months into job

Latest Stories

  • TEXT-UK PM Liz Truss resigns

    Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as British prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills, Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth.

  • U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss Announces Resignation 45 Days into Premiership

    Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in U.K. history after announcing her resignation Thursday, just six weeks into her tenure as the Conservative Party leader

  • Liz Truss becomes shortest serving prime minister in British history

    She needed to survive until January 2023 to overtake the previous record holder.

  • B.C. NDP ousts Anjali Appadurai from leadership race, paving way for David Eby to become premier

    The B.C. NDP executive has voted to disqualify Anjali Appadurai from its leadership race, effectively crowning David Eby as the new premier of British Columbia. Appadurai's disqualification leaves Eby, the former attorney general and housing minister, as the only eligible candidate to succeed Premier John Horgan, who is due to step down on Dec. 3. The party says chief electoral officer Elizabeth Cull is now considering moving up the date for the leadership vote. After an hours-long, closed-door

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Roughriders linebacker Sankey leading CFL in tackles once again

    He's in a different city with a different team but Darnell Sankey is in a familiar place. The Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker has a CFL-high 104 tackles, three more than Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox. Last season — his first in Canada — the six-foot-one, 245-pound Sankey registered a league-leading 97 tackles with the Calgary Stampeders. "First and foremost I'm incredibly blessed," Sankey said in a recent telephone interview. "To be honest, I felt I could come in here and do the same, if not

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir