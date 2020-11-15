British Prime Minister Boris Johnson To Self-Isolate After COVID-19 Exposure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is going into self-isolation after a member of parliament that he contacted tested positive for the coronavirus, a government spokesman said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Johnson spent three days in an intensive care unit after contracting the disease. However, he is not showing symptoms from this recent exposure, the statement said.

The UK’s NHS Test and Trace, a government contact tracing service, told him about the contact. Protocols mandate a period of self-isolation after such exposure.

“The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating,” according to the statement. “He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Johnson’s exposure happened Thursday during a meeting with parliament members. Lee Anderson, a fellow member of Johnson’s Conservative Party who attended, also tested positive for the virus after the meeting.

The UK is in the throes of a second lockdown barring all nonessential activity. Johnson has defended the measure.

