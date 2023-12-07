British poet Benjamin Zephaniah dies aged 65

Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Benjamin Zephaniah, the British poet whose work often addressed political injustice, has died aged 65.

Zephaniah died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after being diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago, a post on his Instagram page stated.

“Benjamin’s wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed,” the post read. “We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much. Through an amazing career including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy”.

