British PM's envoy meets Taliban in Afghanistan Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks during a news conference in Kabul

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's special envoy met Taliban leaders in Afghanistan to discuss the humanitarian crisis and ways to prevent the country from becoming an incubator for militants.

Simon Gass, Johnson's high representative for Afghanistan, met Taliban leaders including Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Foreign Office said.

They "discussed how the UK could help Afghanistan to address the humanitarian crisis, the importance of preventing the country from becoming an incubator for terrorism, and the need for continued safe passage for those who want to leave the country," the Foreign Office said.

"They also raised the treatment of minorities and the rights of women and girls."

Gass was accompanied by Chargé d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha.

(Reporting by William James and Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)