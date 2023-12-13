British PM Sunak wins parliamentary vote on revised plan to deport migrants to Rwanda

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced down rebels in his ruling Conservative party by winning a knife-edge parliamentary vote on his latest plans to send migrants to Rwanda.

Sunak, in power for just over a year, has staked his political future on cutting record levels of regular and irregular migration, and the issue is likely to feature prominently at the next election.

In a tense vote after an afternoon of debate on Tuesday, the Prime Minister saw off a Tory rebellion, winning the first substantive hearing of the so-called Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill by 313 votes to 269.

But he potentially faces making more concessions in the new year to uncompromising right-wingers, who say the bill is not tough enough.

Human Rights Watch UK director Yasmine Ahmed called the result "a defeat for human decency and a hammer blow for the rule of law".

MP Mark François – a thorn in the side of Theresa May's government over her Brexit proposals – said the so-called "five families" of hardline Tory factions opposed the bill as it stood.

"The prime minister has been telling colleagues today he is prepared to entertain tightening the bill," the arch Brexiteer said before the vote.

"With that aim, at the committee stage we will aim to table amendments which, we hope, if accepted, materially improves and removes some of its weaknesses," he said.

Political scientist Tim Bale, from Queen Mary University of London, said Sunak's "arm-twisting and promise-making in the end did the trick".



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

UK signs new migration treaty with Rwanda

Conflict uproots record 6.9 million people in Congo

Rwandan President Kagame announces plan to run for a fourth term