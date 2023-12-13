British PM to attend Rome event staged by Italy's Meloni

SWNS

A woman who started growing breasts aged six and hid her 34GG chest for years says she now loves her "saggy boobs". Elouise Porter, 23, started developing from aged six and found herself sexualised in primary school because of her large chest. By the age of 10, she was a double D and was called nasty names by boys at school - such as a "whale". Elouise felt more insecure about her big boobs after watching the film American Pie with her brother and his friends – when she realised her breasts "weren’t as perky" as the character on screen. She spent years hiding her chest and felt self-conscious to ever take a shirt off in front of future boyfriends. But when Elouise met her current partner, Cam, 27, a student, he gradually built up her confidence. Now she looks in the mirror and loves what she sees and has embraced her larger chest. Elouise, a supervisor for a restaurant, from Sydney, Australia, said: “I started getting my little nipples at six years old. “I was definitely sexualised a lot more than anyone else. “I was the only one with boobs coming through. “It was a really awkward time. “I didn’t have the right kind of bra – it made me look big. “I got called a whale. “Now I love my saggy boobs. “They keep growing, I don’t know what to do at this point but I’ve embraced them.” Elouise started to feeling really insecure about her chest after watching the film American Pie aged 12 – during which she saw a topless scene. She said: “I had no idea that fake boobs were a thing at the time. “I remember my face dropped. “I walked out and went to the bathroom and lifted my shirt and thought ‘mine don’t sit like that’. “That was the detrimental moment.” As Elouise got older her boobs continued to grow to a 34GG and, when she began dating, she struggled with how she felt about her body. She said: “Anyone I got romantically involved with, I wouldn’t take my shirt off, I’d turn off the lights. “I’d hide myself completely. “One boyfriend said ‘when we’re married, I’ll get you a boob job’. “I thought that was the nicest gesture.” Elouise did what she could to make her boobs look “perkier” – squeezing herself into uncomfortable bras. She said: “I went out of my way to make it look like I had the perkiest boobs in the world. “I was in agony every day.” But when Elouise met Cam in 2021 she started to fall in love with herself. She said: “He met me as an insecure girl. “It was a gradual build up of confidence. “He made me look at myself in the mirror and point all the things I liked about myself, and he did what he loved about me too. “He made me feel like I was the most beautiful girl in the entire universe. “And then one day he said – ‘gravity exists’. Big saggy boobs – it’s normal. “Now I absolutely love them.” Now Elouise loves what she sees when she looks in the mirror. She said: “I tell my boobs ‘I love you guys, you can drag on the floor all the time’. “You don’t have to look a certain way to feel beautiful.”