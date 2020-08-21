How The British Picnic Saved Our Lockdown Summer

“Everything tastes better outdoors,” writes Claudia Roden in Picnics: And Other Outdoor Feasts. “There is something about fresh air and the liberating effect of nature which sharpens the appetite and heightens the quality and intensity of sensations.”

We Brits are known for defying the odds by dining outside come rain or shine. We’ve built up years of resilience to washout days, sheltering under umbrellas to barbecue a feast or camping with our mates despite a downpour, which, come 2020’s global pandemic, has proven to be rather handy. With bars and restaurants closed, and most social activities cancelled during summer at the height of the coronavirus crisis, we had no option but to think outside the box. How could we see our friends and family in a safe and socially distanced manner? A picnic, of course.

Traditionally, British picnics have been synonymous with tartan blankets, wicker baskets and sausage rolls. There’s a passage in The Wind in the Willows which describes it perfectly, in which Rat opens a bulging hamper to reveal “cold chicken […] cold tongue, cold ham, cold beef, pickled gherkins, salad, French rolls, cress sandwiches, potted meat, ginger beer, lemonade, soda water.” Over the years, however, we’ve found ourselves taking a more modern approach: M&S gin and tonic tinnies, a Boots meal deal, a punnet of strawberries and a jug of Pimm’s (if you’re lucky).

But this summer transformed picnics into sophisticated pique-niques. For once we were blessed with scorching 35 degree heat and for those of us without a garden, heading to the nearest beauty spot has helped us salvage a moment of joy from this tragic year. Scrolling through social media feeds proves that traditional picnics are very much in. Take 24-year-old blogger Yasmin Chelsea from London, who elevated her weekend picnic from the local park to Hitchin’s lavender fields, a popular beauty spot. Or entrepreneur Mariam Jimoh, from London, who put us all to shame with her glamorous spread of cheeses, charcuterie and a bottle of Dom Pérignon.

A picnic doesn’t have to be a spenny affair, of course, but it’s clear that if you want to Instagram it, it’s worth making it into a fine art, like OG picnicker Paula Sutton of Hillhouse Vintage. Ahead, we spoke to some of the young women who leaned hard into picnicking during lockdown and asked how to salvage the rest of our summer by taking a leaf out of their pique-nique book,

DashDividers_1_500x100

Paula Sutton of Hillhouse Vintage, Norfolk

View photos

“I think that the secret to planning the perfect picnic always starts with the theme. Of course that can be dictated by the reason that you are having the picnic – birthday, anniversary, graduation etc. – but let’s imagine that you are wanting to organise a stylish picnic simply to celebrate the joy of a beautiful summer’s day. I would start with a colour scheme. This would involve choosing my linens, china and glassware to complement each other. There is a considered art to even the most (seemingly) casual and mismatched of vintage place settings! Naturally food is an important feature but really, as long as it’s tasty, you can have the most modest sandwiches and they can be styled to look like a feast – which puts everyone in a good mood!

“If you’re into vintage china, choose some prettily mismatched plates. It may sound cumbersome and heavy to carry but spread the load with your friends or family, you’ll be happy that you did. Picnic fare always tastes better on real china, and with vintage china you don’t have to be too precious about it.

Story continues