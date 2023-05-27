The British people are now helplessly in thrall to the nanny state

Big Mac Meal - Heathcliff O'Malley

Something very strange seems to have come over this country. Every day of the week we’re confronted with fresh evidence that the people who govern us are cataclysmically incompetent. And yet, at the same time, we clamour to give these risible duds even more control over our lives than they already have.

For proof, see the results of a new YouGov poll about junk food. More than 2,000 British adults were asked whether they want the Government to ban TV ads for junk food before 9pm. And a whopping 75 per cent said yes.

I find this depressing. Not because I care about the profit margins of McDonald’s, or because I think obesity isn’t a problem. It’s because the poll suggests that, as a country, we’ve lost the ability, or even the will, to take responsibility for our own actions.

According to the NHS, two thirds of this country’s adults are overweight. Clearly, therefore, there’s a substantial overlap between “people who eat a lot of junk food” and “people who want the Government to ban ads for junk food”. Which means that a remarkably large number of us appear to believe that it’s the Government’s job to sort out our diet, because we can’t possibly be expected to sort it out ourselves. Apparently we’re so pathetically weak-willed that every time we so much as glimpse an ad for fried chicken, we’re powerless to prevent ourselves waddling straight off to KFC – or, if that feels too much like exercise, firing up Just Eat for a truckload of drumsticks.

Supporters of a ban may argue that it’s their children they’re trying to protect. They don’t want their impressionable offspring to be exposed to these horrible ads. But that’s pathetic, too. After all, their children aren’t in charge of the family grocery shopping. Are today’s parents so pitifully craven that whenever their squalling brats demand junk food, they just cave in and buy it? Are they incapable of saying no?

I’m not suggesting that we raise our children on nothing but carrots and water. I let my son have sugary snacks. Recently I even bought a box of the widely decried new KitKat breakfast cereal, so we could find out whether it was as hideous as it sounded (answer: no. It’s even worse). But these are only occasional treats, not his daily diet. And even if he were subsisting exclusively on deep-fried Creme Eggs, that would be my fault, not the Government’s.

But perhaps I’m just old-fashioned, and personal responsibility is a relic of the past, as quaint as mangles and rotary telephones. These days, it seems, we expect the Government to raise our children for us. We want Rishi Sunak to make them eat their greens. Jeremy Hunt to read them a bedtime story. And Michael Gove to change their nappies.

These poor luvvies are all clapped-out

The most fascinating thing about the Cannes Film Festival is not the films themselves. It’s the way its guests respond to them. At the end of seemingly every screening, the assembled actors, directors and other big cheeses leap as one to their feet – and launch into an ovation of absolutely exhausting length.

At the latest festival, which has been running for the past 10 days, the new Indiana Jones film received a standing ovation of five minutes, the new Wes Anderson film got a standing ovation of six minutes, and Firebrand – in which Jude Law plays Henry VIII – got a standing ovation of eight minutes. But even that doesn’t come close to the all-time Cannes record. This is held by the 2006 film Pan’s Labyrinth – which received a standing ovation of no less than 22 minutes.

It’s bizarre. For me, though, the question is not why these luvvies do it, but how. Clapping for that long must be physically shattering. I can only assume that they go into training for it. Just as Penny Mordaunt did months of press-ups to help her carry the King’s sword, so Hollywood’s top actors get their personal trainers to put them through a punishing regimen of clapping exercises, purely to get them in shape for Cannes.

In a way, I feel sorry for the poor things. The standing ovation is such a long-established custom, they daren’t stop clapping – or it’ll be taken as an insult. In a world where an ovation of five minutes is considered the bare minimum, an ovation of merely three minutes must feel like an embarrassed silence. And an ovation of just one minute would be the equivalent of pelting the cast with vegetables.

Come to think of it, the experience must be pretty gruelling for the actors being applauded, too. They have to keep their smiles fixed to their faces, all that time. No wonder so many older stars have weirdly immobile features. It’s not Botox. It’s just that their facial muscles have all seized up.

Was Fred Flintstone genderqueer?

You may have assumed that gender ideology was a strictly modern phenomenon. But perhaps not. Two German academics have produced a paper examining whether there were people in prehistoric times who identified as “non-binary” (that is, neither male nor female). And they conclude that it’s “possible”.

Non-binary cavemen. Imagine.

“Thag, why you dye hair blue?”

“Because me non-binary.”

“Non-binary? What that mean?”

“It mean me reject outdated patriarchal gender norms. Me carve new they/them pronouns on cave wall. Me would write in Twitter bio, but Twitter not invented yet.”

“Me very impressed. This most exciting discovery since fire.”

“Fire! That remind me. Me go light one right now. Then we can burn books of JK Rowling.”

