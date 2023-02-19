British patients being blocked from Brexit-agreed EU patient schemes

Stephen and Michelle Williams near home at Treharris, South Wales. They travelled to Lithuania for Stephen's hip replacement - JAY WILLIAMS

NHS patients claim they are being “blocked” from using a reciprocal post-Brexit healthcare agreement which would allow them receive treatment quicker abroad.

The scheme, known as the S2 funding route, allows patients to undergo planned treatment, such as hip operations, in a European Union (EU) country through its state healthcare system.

The UK remained part of the scheme after exiting the EU as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, and EU residents are similarly entitled to apply for treatment on the NHS.

But patients report having to “jump through hoops of fire” to be approved, while waiting months in pain in NHS backlogs. To be approved under the scheme a doctor must confirm the wait for treatment on the NHS would count as an “undue delay”.

Charities have also called on the government to make the scheme more accessible for UK patients as the NHS battles with a record backlog. A patient’s home state pays for the cost of the treatment under the S2 route, and must approve their request to go abroad beforehand.

Figures obtained by The Telegraph show the UK paid more than £2.4 million to 25 EU countries last year for treating British patients, up a fifth on 2019 when around £2 million was paid out. But separate figures show the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) requested more than £13 million back from EU countries in 2022 for treating their patients under the S2 scheme.

UK not benefitting

Money paid out or requested back does not necessarily mean the treatment was carried out that same year, as it can take some time for the money to be processed. The latest official data on the scheme, released by the European Commission, also appears to show the UK is not benefiting from the scheme as much as other EU countries.

The UK approved around 1,300 S2s in 2020, compared to France and Italy which issued 3,000 and 2,100, respectively. Germany issued more than 8,700 S2s, while Luxembourg issued the most in 2020, 9,082, followed by Austria 3,333.

In 2021, 1,325 S2s were approved for UK patients, according to data obtained from DHSC via Freedom of Information requests. Greece, the Netherlands, Romania and Slovakia issued between 500 and 1,000, the European Commission report said.

Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Luxembourg were the main member states of treatment in 2020, with Belgium receiving 18,550. The UK carried out around 990 treatments of EU patients under the scheme, while Bulgaria, Denmark, Lithuania, Hungary and Portugal, among others, received less than 100.

Strict criteria

Patients have to meet strict criteria to be eligible for an S2, including receiving sign-off from a UK doctor that the treatment cannot be provided to you within a time period that’s medically justifiable.

The history of the scheme dates back to a 2006 European Court of Justice ruling brought by 75-year-old Yvonne Watts.

Ms Watts paid £4,000 for a hip operation in France after facing a delay to her treatment in the UK. The court ruled the NHS must reimburse patients who travel to another EU country for treatment when they face “undue delay” at home.

The NHS is currently dealing with a record backlog of 7.2 million patients awaiting treatment, 3.1 million of whom have been waiting over 18 weeks.

Around 400,000 people have been waiting over a year for treatment, which is around 239 times the number waiting over a year in December 2019.

But patients have reported significant barriers when trying accessing the S2 scheme to receive treatment quicker.

Stephen Williams, 68, from Treharris, South Wales, was told in November 2020 he would need a hip operation. After waiting months for a consultant appointment, he eventually booked a private one in June 2021 during which he was told the wait for surgery through the NHS would be two years.

After seeing a news report about people going to Lithuania for a hip operation, his wife Michelle began researching their options and discovered the S2 route.

The process was slow and required significant paperwork - for example it took three months for the hospital to send his x-rays which needed to be submitted with the application.

The couple found a clinic in Lithuania, FiClinica, which said it would accept the S2 funding route and their application was approved by their local health board - Cwm Taf Morgannwg.

Paying money up front

But they were apprehensive they could still be charged upon arrival and borrowed £5,000 from Mrs Williams’ family.

“The clinic did need the money up front,” Mrs Williams said. “I don’t think that’s supposed to have happened, the S2 certificate should have been handed to the clinic and they should have then had the money from the NHS.”

The couple were not hopeful about getting the money refunded, but after contacting the health board they were sent a refund form to fill in and the money was back in their account within six weeks.

Mr Williams said his treatment and aftercare at the clinic was “absolutely outstanding” and the couple have since set up a support group to try and help other patients secure S2 funding.

But at least two patients who have applied for S2 approval under the same clinic, via two other health boards in Wales, have been rejected.

Don Thomas, from Newport, who was also on the waiting list for a hip replacement was told he could not have S2 funding for the FiClinica clinic because it is private and does not provide state healthcare in Lithuania.

Lizzie Halls, 63, from Llanelli, was told her wait for a hip replacement on the NHS could be “several years” in July 2021. Her application to FiClinica was also rejected by the Hywel Dda health board for the same reasons.

“You have to jump through hoops of fire in order to actually put your application in,” she said. “The thing that they make a big thing about is that you’ve got to prove that there’s undue delay… that’s the big hurdle.

“I’d like to see the whole S2 process reviewed, because it would help so much if people weren't blocked by this system,” she said.

Charities have also called on the Government to make it more accessible for UK patients to ensure there is “clarity, consistency and fairness” for anyone who applies.

Zoe Chivers, director of services and influencing at charity Versus Arthritis, said the charity has heard of people left “frustrated and confused” by the application process.

She said: “Orthopaedic services like joint replacement surgery have been one of the hardest hit of all NHS specialties during the pandemic, with tens of thousands of people with arthritis being forced to wait far too long for life-changing operations.

“We urge governments across the UK to assess how the S2 scheme is being administered to ensure there is clarity, consistency and fairness for anyone who applies to the scheme.”

‘Working tirelessly’

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said it was “working tirelessly” to ensure the NHS has the support needed to deal with winter and pandemic pressures.

“Planned treatment continues to be available to UK residents, following negotiations with the EU and Switzerland,” they added.

An NHS spokesman said: “Eligible patients can use S2 funding to access care abroad, with information for English patients on eligibility and how to apply available on the NHS website, including details on how to complain about or appeal a decision.”

They added that tackling the backlog is a priority for the NHS and waits of 18 months have reduced.

