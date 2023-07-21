British para triathlon pair Rolfe and Daughtrey backed by home crowd in Swansea

Rolfe finished tenth as teammate Brett Daughtrey settled for 12th place in only his second-ever paratriathlon event at the World Triathlon Para Series

2023 World Triathlon Para Series Swansea

By Abi Curran

Louis Rolfe and Brett Daughtrey represented Great Britain with pride as a home crowd cheered them over the finish line in the men’s PTS2 race at the World Triathlon Para Series in Swansea.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

25-year-old Rolfe finished tenth as teammate Daughtrey settled for 12th place in only his second-ever paratriathlon event as the British pair were supported to the line by passionate spectators.

In the interests of athlete safety, the race was declared an aquathlon after adverse weather forced the bike discipline to be cancelled.

It was Daughtrey who got out of the blocks quicker in the swim, finishing the first leg of the race in seventh.

But the strength of Frenchman Jules Ribstein and American Mark Barr was too much as the leaders only kept building on the gap.

Rolfe, who won gold and bronze at Rio 2016 in track para-cycling, said: “It was really tough and interesting going straight from swim into the run, next time I know what to do better.

“I didn’t know what it was going to be like today.

“Racing the best on home soil is a really good marker to see where I’m at and what I need to do.

“Being at the finish line was mental so it’s been really good. It’s great to be brought over the finish like that.”

A great day at 2023 @worldtriathlon Para Series Swansea for our paratriathletes 🤩



We leave with 6️⃣ medals and plenty to be proud of 🏅



Read how all the action unfolded here ➡️ https://t.co/ApCuUIZfyk#ParaSports #Swansea #Para — British Triathlon (@BritTri) July 15, 2023

The Tri Series was a chance for elite athletes to collect valuable points towards Paralympic qualification.

The amateur Super Series and the Splash and Dash events saw seasoned triathlon campaigners and complete aquathlon beginners take part before the national stars got underway.

Daughtrey said: “I enjoyed it, I was worried about the run, but it went as well as it could have done, and I managed to run without stopping and was three minutes quicker than my first race so it’s progress.

“If I can knock another three minutes off next time then I will be all right.

“It was fabulous, brilliant support all the way round that kept me going. There were just lots of people shouting my name and it felt great.

“The goal now is if I can get a starting place in Alhandra at the World Triathlon Para Cup then that’ll be the next one and I look forward to it.”

2023 World Triathlon Para Series Swansea provided opportunities for people with disabilities to explore swim, bike, run on Saturday 15 July. You can find out more about opportunities to get involved with paratriathlon at https://www.britishtriathlon.org/