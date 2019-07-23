WGC FedEx Invitational picks, sleepers, betting advice

We are coming off of an incredible week at The Open Championship where Irishman Shane Lowry took home the Claret Jug in brutal Sunday conditions. Typically, the week after a major championship features a weak field event, but that changes this week with the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational held at TPC Southwind, so you know it be easy to fill out your betting card.



As you would expect with a WGC event, the field is as strong as they come with Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler being the only big names not making the trip to Memphis. TPC Southwind is a course that we are very familiar with, having hosted a PGA Tour event for the last few decades. The field is set at 64 of the world’s top players, and every player will be guaranteed four rounds with no cut.





TPC Southwind consistently ranks toward the top of the rankings in terms of bogey and double bogey rate, while also ranking toward the bottom in birdie rate. There is water in play on 11 of the 18 holes, and all of these hazards see plenty of action throughout the week. In fact, TPC Southwind has seen more balls in the water than any other course on tour over the past 15 years.





WGC FedEx Invitational betting advice

TPC Southwind is a second-shot course that rewards accuracy off the tee and puts a huge emphasis on approach shots. The water hazards and thick rough push many players to club down off the tee, but we’ve seen players like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson stick with their driver to set up short irons and wedges into the majority of the greens. Driving accuracy is a tough stat to pin down, especially with the different options off the tee, but players who keep it in the fairway and avoid the water will instantly get a leg up on the competition.



TPC Southwind is a par-70 layout with only two par 5s, so I’ll be looking at par-4 scorers, as well as guys who can grind out pars on this difficult layout. The majority of approach shots will fall in the 150-175 yard range, so mid-irons will be a common method of approach, except for the bombers in the field.

















Key Stats for TPC Southwind



Ball Striking

Approach 150-175 Yards





Par 4 Scoring

Strokes Gained: Around-the-Greens





















Outright Bets to Consider

*odds via DraftKings Sportsbook



Rory McIlroy 10/1





Last week was a huge let down for McIlroy as he missed the cut at The Open Championship. While the missed cut is alarming, a further look at Rory’s two rounds will show some positive signs. Outside of a quadruple bogey on his first hole and a terrible three-putt inside of four feet, he actually played very well and made a great run on Friday to almost make it to the weekend. McIlroy tends to bounce back well from poor weeks, with finishes of first, second, T12, and first in the week following his last four missed cuts.



While he has never played at TPC Southwind, the layout is a nice fit for him given his excellent tee-to-green game and elite approach numbers from the key 150-175 yard range. When constructing my card, I decided to take the route of picking one of the top players and sprinkling in some long shots in the 50/1-and-over range. Among the top players, it came down to Rory and Dustin Johnson, who is a two-time winner at TPC Southwind. While it’s hard to ignore Johnson’s history at WGC events, I prefer to take McIlroy, who has been playing much better golf over the past two months.



Patrick Reed 50/1



Reed’s game has been trending up over the last month with finishes of T32, T30, T5, T23, and T10 over his past five events. Reed typically does not play at the TPC Southwind event, but I believe that it is a great fit for his game with its grind-it-out nature. Reed has been consistently gaining strokes with his approach shots over the second half of the season, and his short game remains one of the best in the field. His first career breakthrough win was at a WGC event back in 2014, so we know that the winning upside is there if his irons can click. 50/1 are fair odds for a player who is due for a win.



Brandt Snedeker 70/1



There are a few guys in the 70/1-and-over range on the odds board that are drawing my attention, and I’m going to pull the trigger on Snedeker at 70/1. This is going to be a week where par is a decent score, and I will always target Snedeker in events where birdies will be at a premium. While the statistics really don’t favor him, as he ranks near the bottom of the PGA Tour in approaches from 150-175 yards, we know that he is going to be able to keep the ball in the fairway off the tee, and he can gain enough strokes on and around the green to make up for those ball-striking flaws. Snedeker played at the PGA Tour event at TPC Southwind last year and posted a T6 finish.



Keegan Bradley 100/1



The longshot bet of the week is Bradley. TPC Southwind is a ball-strikers course, and Bradley remains one of the better ball strikers in the field. He's also a higher quality player than virtually everyone else in the 100/1 and over range. Bradley ranks inside the top 35 on Tour in GIR from the 150-175 yard range and ranks seventh overall in Strokes Gained: Approach. The putter is always going to be a concern for him, but the ball striking acumen should give him enough looks to have a shot going into the weekend.

















































