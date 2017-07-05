British Open to pay out in American dollars

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) -- The British Open is paying its prize money this year in American dollars.

Golf's oldest championship announced Wednesday that the total purse will be $10,250,000, with $1.845 million going to winner. The British Open is July 20-23 at Royal Birkdale along the Lancashire coast in England.

R&A chief Martin Slumbers says the Open will not be using the British sterling this year because of what he called an increasingly global marketplace. He says the prize fund is in U.S. dollars because it is the most widely adopted currently for prize money in golf.

Henrik Stenson earned 1,175,000 pounds last year, which equated to $1,549,590.

The value of the pound began falling after Britain voted last year to leave the European Union.