British Open final round tee times: Brian Harman takes 5-shot lead into Sunday

Brian Harman and Cameron Young will lead the final group on Sunday at Royal Liverpool

Though it initially looked like he may slip, Brian Harman is still in full control of the The Open Championship.

Harman, after opening the day with a massive five-shot lead at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, carded a 2-under 69 on Saturday. He overcame a pair of bogeys in his first four holes and maintained his five-shot lead after 54 holes.

Harman will now enter the final day of play in a great position to pick up just his third career victory, and his first-ever major championship.

Jon Rahm did his best to close the gap. Rahm posted an incredible bogey-free 8-under 63 on Saturday, which moved him into second place when he entered the clubhouse. That set the course record at Royal Liverpool by two strokes, and marked Rahm’s lowest round ever at a major championship.

“That’s the best round I’ve played on a links golf course ever,” he said.

But when Rahm entered the clubhouse, Harman was just getting started with his round. Cameron Young made a late push of his own, too, with a 5-under 66 that moved him to 7-under on the week. That secured Young’s spot in the final group with Harman. Rahm will be in the penultimate group alongside Viktor Hovland, who jumped up 21 spots on the leaderboard with his 5-under 66.

The final round of tees off at 2:45 a.m. ET on Sunday morning.

Brian Harman will play in the final group with Cameron Young on Sunday at the British Open. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

British Open Final Round Tee Times

All times Eastern

2:45 a.m. | Christo Lamprecht (a), Danny Willett

2:55 a.m. | Scott Stallings, Zack Fischer

3:05 a.m. | Bryson DeChambeau, Andrew Putnam

3:15 a.m. | Padraig Harrington, Robert Macintyre

3:25 a.m. | Adrian Otaegui, Adrian Meronk

3:35 a.m. | Gary Woodland, Brandon Robinson Thompson

3:45 a.m. | Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler

3:55 a.m. | Thriston Lawrence, Marcel Siem

4:10 a.m. | Kurt Kitayama, Richie Ramsay

4:20 a.m. | Victor Perez, Adam Scott

4:30 a.m. | Matthew Southgate, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

4:40 a.m. | Zach Johnson, Hurly Long

4:50 a.m. | Louis Oosthuizen, David Lingmerth

5:00 a.m. | Laurie Cander, Alex Noren

5:10 a.m. | Abraham Ancer, Oliver Wilson

5:20 a.m. | Thomas Pieters, Joost Luiten

5:35 a.m. | Jordan Smith, Rikuya Hoshino

5:45 a.m. | Sami Valimaki, Ryan Fox

5:55 a.m. | Brendon Todd, JT Poston

6:05 a.m. | Guido Migliozzi, Michael Stewart

6:15 a.m. | Stewart Cink, Henrik Stenson

6:25 a.m. | Wyndham Clark, Richard Bland

6:35 a.m. | Alexander Bjork, Byeong Hun An

6:45 a.m. | Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton

7:00 a.m. | Patrick Reed, Cam Smith

7:10 a.m. | Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

7:20 a.m. | Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee

7:30 a.m. | Jordan Spieth, Max Homa

7:40 a.m. | Hideki Matsuyama, Romain Langasque

7:50 a.m. | Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:00 a.m. | Emiliano Grillo, Rory McIlroy

8:10 a.m. | Matthew Jordan, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:25 a.m. | Tom Kim, Thomas Detry

8:35 a.m. | Shubhankar Sharma, Alex Fitzpatrick

8:45 a.m. | Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka

8:55 a.m. | Jason Day, Antoine Rozner

9:05 a.m. | Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

9:15 a.m. | Cameron Young, Brian Harman