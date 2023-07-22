British Open final round: Sunday tee times, how to watch, forecast at Royal Liverpool

Can anyone catch up to Brian Harman, or will the American win his first major?

The final round of the British Open will tee off Sunday morning at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England with Harman once again at the top of the leaderboard, positioning himself to win his first major in his 14-year pro career. The Georgia native had an incredible second round to propel him into first, and had another good outing Saturday to put him 12-under-par with 18 holes left in the tournament. Harman is also looking to be the fifth left-hander to win a major alongside Bob Charles, Phil Mickelson, Mike Weir and Bubba Watson.

But lurking behind Harman is rising star Cameron Young, who shot a 5-under-par Saturday to put him in second at 7-under-par. The story of Saturday though was 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, who birdied seven of his last 10 holes to shoot a 63, the lowest score for the course in its major history. At 6-under-par, Rahm is in third.

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's fourth and final round:

LIVE LEADERBOARD: The Open Championship Tournament Leaderboard Scores, Schedules, Pairings and More

British Open Round 4 tee times

All times Eastern, a-amateur

2:45 a.m.: Christo Lamprecht (a), Danny Willett

2:55 a.m.: Scott Stallings, Zack Fischer

3:05 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Andrew Putnam

3:15 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Robert MacIntyre

3:25 a.m.: Adrian Otaegui, Adrian Meronk

3:35 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Brandon Robinson Thompson

3:45 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler

3:55 a.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Marcel Siem

4:10 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Richie Ramsay

4:20 a.m.: Victor Perez, Adam Scott

4:30 a.m.: Matthew Southgate, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

4:40 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Hurly Long

4:50 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, David Lingmerth

5:00 a.m.: Laurie Canter, Alex Noren

5:10 a.m.: Abraham Ancer, Oliver Wilson

5:20 a.m.: Thomas Pieters, Joost Luiten

5:35 a.m.: Jordan Smith, Rikuya Hoshino

5:45 a.m.: Sami Valimaki, Ryan Fox

5:55 a.m.: Brendon Todd, J.T. Poston

6:05 a.m.: Guido Migliozzi, Michael Stewart

6:15 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Henrik Stenson

6:25 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Richard Bland

6:35 a.m.: Alexander Björk, Byeong Hun An

6:45 a.m.: Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton

7:00 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

7:10 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

7:20 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee

7:30 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Max Homa

7:40 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Romain Langasque

7:50 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:00 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Rory McIlroy

8:10 a.m.: Matthew Jordan, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:25 a.m.: Tom Kim, Thomas Detry

8:35 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma, Alex Fitzpatrick

8:45 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka

8:55 a.m.: Jason Day, Antoine Rozner

9:05 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

9:15 a.m.: Cameron Young, Brian Harman

How to watch British Open on TV on Sunday

Live coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET on USA Network until 7 a.m. Afterwards, coverage will be on NBC from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch British Open via live stream on Sunday

Peacock will stream the final round of the British Open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET.

What is the British Open weather forecast for Sunday?

It's expected to be a light day at Royal Liverpool when it comes to wind, but wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour in the morning can't be ruled out. There is also a chance of light to moderate rain breaking out in the morning. The rain could be prolonged, making it a wet start to the day for the morning golfers and possibly those in the afternoon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: British Open tee times: Sunday's final round TV, live stream, weather