British Open cut line 2019: Projected cut, rules, updates on Friday's leaderboard

The British Open cut line can be tricky to pin down while play is in progress.

With Round 2 under way at Royal Portrush on Friday, the 2019 leaderboard is crowded at the top. Blistery conditions typical of the British Open presented a challenge for some during Thursday's Round 1, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who underwhelmed with a 7-over 78 and an 8-over 79, respectively.

The struggling stars start Friday a whopping 12 strokes back of leader J.B. Holmes (5 under). Anything short of a miracle will keep both from playing deep into the weekend as the cut line begins to materialize.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

More than half of the 156-player field misses the cut at the 2019 British Open. Here's everything you'll need to know about the cut line, rules and results as players jockey to make the weekend.

MORE: Watch the British Open live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

British Open cut rules for 2019

Cut rules vary by tournament on the PGA Tour. At the British Open, the top 70 players on the leaderboard after 36 holes automatically make it through to the third round, plus ties. The Open Championship follows the same rules as the PGA Championship, making them the two most forgiving of golf's four majors.

The top 60 players (plus ties) make the cut at the U.S. Open. Only the top 50 make the cut at the Masters, but there's also a 10-shot rule that allows players within 10 shots of the clubhouse leader to make the cut at Augusta.

TIGER TRACKER: Follow Tiger Woods' Round 2 at the British Open

British Open cut line 2019

Story continues

Shane Lowry and JB Holmes are the British Open leaders at 8-under par through Friday, followed closely by Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood (7-under) and and Cameron Smith, Justin Harding and Justin Rose (6-under). The cut line was officially 1-over with 73 players meeting that bar after Round 2.

Cut: 1-over

Players within cut: 73 (t-58th position)

Notables who missed cut: Gary Woodland (3-over), Rory McIlroy (3-over), Tiger Woods (6-over) and Phil Mickelson (8-over)

How many make the cut at the British Open?

The initial 156-player field will be whittled down to about 70 by the time the first group tees off Saturday morning.

British Open live leaderboard





Click here or refresh the page if you can't view the leaderboard.