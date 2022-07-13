BRITISH OPEN '22: Key anniversary capsules in British Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DOUG FERGUSON
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jack Nicklaus
    Jack Nicklaus
    American golfer
  • Ernie Els
    Ernie Els
    South African professional golfer
  • Tony Jacklin
    Tony Jacklin
    Professional golfer
  • Tiger Woods
    Tiger Woods
    American golfer
  • Justin Leonard
    Justin Leonard
    American professional golfer
  • Walter Hagen
    American golfer (1892-1969)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A look at some of the anniversaries this year at the British Open:

150 years ago (1872)

Young Tom Morris won his fourth straight, and final, British Open when he rallied from five shots behind in the final round at 12-hole Prestwick to beat Davie Strath by three shots. But there was so much more. Morris won his first claret jug. The trophy previously was a championship belt. This also was the first Open after Prestwick invited the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews and the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers at Musselburgh to take turns hosting. Discussions went so long there was no Open in 1871. Young Tom won all four of his Opens at Prestwick over 36 holes.

125 years ago (1897)

Harold Hilton became the first amateur to win multiple times at the British Open, closing with a 75 in the first Open held at Royal Liverpool. James Braid had the lead through three rounds, and he still had a chance to win with three holes to play. But he went over the par-5 16th and failed to get up-and-down. Needing a 3 on the 18th, his approach came within a foot of the hole, rolling 20 feet by. He missed the putt to shoot 79 and finish one shot behind.

100 years ago (1922)

Walter Hagen became the first American-born player to win the British Open at Royal St. George’s. The victory made him the first man to win all three professional majors, having won the PGA Championship the previous year and the U.S. Open in 1914 and 1919. Hagen shot 79 in the third round and fell two shots behind Jock Hutchison. But he closed with a 72 and held off two-time PGA champion Jim Barnes and George Duncan with a score of 300 to win by one shot.

75 years ago (1947)

Fred Daly became the first player from Northern Ireland to capture the British Open. He was in a four-way tie for the lead going into the final round at Royal Liverpool and struggled to a 38 on the outward nine. But he rallied with a 34 on the back nine for a 72, making birdie on the final hole to post at 293. Reg Horne played well in increasing wind until bogeys on the 16th and 17th, and his birdie try on the 18th lipped out. Frank Stranahan, the American amateur, needed to hole his shot from the 18th fairway to force a playoff, and the approach finished a foot from the hole.

50 years ago (1972)

Jack Nicklaus won the Masters and U.S. Open, and returned to Muirfield with hopes of a Grand Slam. He fell six shots behind Lee Trevino after three rounds, and it appeared to be a two-man race between Trevino and Tony Jacklin. Nicklaus put on a great charge Sunday and at one point was tied for the lead until he couldn’t sustain it and closed with a 66. Trevino and Jacklin were tied with two holes to play, with the advantage to Jacklin. He had 20 feet for birdie, while Trevino was over the green on the par-5 17th in four shots. Trevino chipped in for par, Jacklin three-putted for bogey, and Trevino won his second straight Open. Jacklin bogeyed the last to finish third. Nicklaus was runner-up.

25 years ago (1997)

In a year in which 21-year-old Tiger Woods won the Masters and 27-year-old Ernie Els won the U.S. Open, Justin Leonard added to the youth movement when the 25-year-old Texan won at Royal Troon. The final round shaped up as a duel between Jesper Parnevik and Darren Clarke. Five shots behind to start the final round, Leonard was phenomenal with the putter and closed with a 65 for a two-shot victory. Clarke hit his tee shot on the beach at No. 2 for double bogey. Parnevik was still in control until he started dropping shots. Leonard surged ahead with a spectacular par save on the 15th and birdies on the next two. His 35-foot birdie on the 17th clinched the claret jug, the fifth straight time an American won the Open at Troon.

20 years ago (2002)

Just like Jack Nicklaus 30 years earlier, Tiger Woods arrived at Muirfield going for the third leg of the calendar Grand Slam. He was done in by the weather, a cold gale and sideways rain for two hours in the third round that sent Woods to an 81. Ernie Els steadied himself with a 72 to take the 54-hole lead. The Big Easy was sailing right along until he took double bogey on the 16th and had to finish birdie-par to join a record four-man playoff with Thomas Levet, Stuart Appleby and Steve Elkington. The Aussies were eliminated after the four-hole aggregate. That led to the first Open decided by sudden death. Els saved par from a greenside bunker on the 18th hole to beat Levet and win his first claret jug.

10 years ago (2012)

Ernie Els won his second claret jug in a British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes that was known equally for the shocking collapse of an Aussie. No, not Greg Norman. Adam Scott was four shots ahead with four holes to play when he bogeyed them to finish one shot behind Els. The South African began the final round six shots behind Scott and closed with a 68. There were other blunders. Tiger Woods took a triple bogey from a pot bunker and Brandt Snedeker had a lost ball. They tied for third. Scott was devastated and gracious in defeat. Two majors later, he became the first Australian to win the Masters.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Wade Redden rejoins Ottawa Senators as development coach

    OTTAWA — Former Ottawa Senators defenceman Wade Redden is back with the team as a player development coach. The Senators said Monday that Redden would join the team at its annual development camp, which is being held this week at the Canadian Tire Centre. Redden, Ottawa's top pick (No. 2 overall) in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, played parts of 11 seasons with the Senators and is the franchise’s all-time leader in plus/minus rating (plus-159), ranks fourth in games (838), fifth in points (410) and s

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him