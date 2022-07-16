The Open 2022 live: Score and latest updates from round three of the golf at St Andrews

british-open-2022-championship-third-round-3-live-score-latest-rory-mcilroy - PA

05:12 PM

It's not happening for Cam Smith

He walks off the fifth green with a par. He stays at 12-under, one-over for his round. Meanwhile, a glorious up and down from him playing partner Cameron Young earns him a birdie and he's now at 12-under.

05:08 PM

Hovland is on fire

He's just pulled out his fourth bridie in a row to move to 14-under, two shots clear. It's been a dream start from the world No 9 who's playing great stuff - the iron play and putting have been perfect today.

Playing partner Rory McIlroy drains his four-footer to get to 12-under and keep Cam Smith and Cameron Young company in second.

05:05 PM

The birdie at the fifth

Seems to have sparked Rory - his drive on six leaves him with a short chip which he fires below the hole to within four-feet. He'll have a great chance to move to 12-under.

Rory McIlroy - GETTY IMAGES

04:56 PM

We have a new sole leader

Who is it? Well, it's none other than Viktor Hovland! He's now birdied three in a row - the latest one at the par-five fifth. He was on in two and his long first putt left him with a short one to move to 13-under.

Playing partner Rory McIlroy also (finally) gets on the birdie train - on in two and then a good two-putt from 70 or so feet. He's reached 11-under.

04:52 PM

High-class leaderboard

This stat is courtesy of the No Laying Up crew...

Currently T-4 or better: World number 1, 2, 4, 6, 9, 18, & 32.

04:48 PM

DJ and Scottie are both just short of the green at the fifth

But when Scheffler can get up and down for birdie - to move him to 10-under - Johnson cannot emulate him as his downhill six-footer slides by the hole. He stays at 10-under.

04:41 PM

Dropped shot from DJ

Having registered back-to-back birdies at two and three the American gives a shot back at the fourth thanks to a three-putt. He's back to 10-under.

Story continues

Meanwhile, Cantlay joins him on that number thanks to back-to-back birdies at the fifth and sixth.

04:38 PM

Hovland is now joint leader!

That's thanks to a fine 40-foot putt at the fourth . He got it up and over a mound before breaking right-left into the cup - brilliant, and he's now at 12-under.

Meanwhile, Rory's putter is cold by contrast. His 15-foot birdie attempt stays at ground level and he stays at 10-under.

Viktor Hovland - AFP

04:31 PM

Tommy Fleetwood ends his round on nine-under

The Englishman is the clubhouse leader after he birdies the last - he was pin high with his drive and got up and down from there. He's at tied-sixth now and very much part of the conversation BUT I think he'll be too far back by the end of the day.

04:28 PM

Cam Smith is the only man over-par at the top of the leaderboard

That's thanks to his opening bogey. He's parred the second but the field is coming back to the Aussie.

Cameron Smith - AFP

04:22 PM

Hovland drops one in from downtown

The birdie putt has come at the third and has moved him to 11-under.

Playing partner Rory cannot join him on the birdie train , he blocks his five-foot putt and it never looked like going in. He stays at 10-under.

04:20 PM

Rory plays a great pitch shot into the third hole

It's down breeze and McIlroy gets his chip to within four feet - he'll have that for birdie to move to 11-under.

Rory McIlroy - AFP

04:16 PM

DJ is the main mover early on

He's made the perfect start thanks to back-to-back birdies at two and three. His drive at the par-four third left him with 57 yards to the pin and the American was able to get up and down from there. He's joined Cameron Young on 11-under, just one back of Cam Smith.

Playing partner Scottie Scheffler is one-under for the day thanks to another birdie on the third - that's got him to nine-under.

Dustin Johnson - PA

04:13 PM

McIlroy and Hovland start par-par

Both have a good look at birdies on the second but have to be content with fours.

04:12 PM

Pieters out of the running

He was looking good having got to nine-under through 14 - but three birdies on the bounce from 15 mean he ends his day on seven-under.

04:08 PM

Cam Smith is the best putter in the game

But the Aussie misses a five-foot par putt at the first - he pulled it - and having not registered a single bogey on Friday has one on his card first up on Saturday. He's back to 12-under.

Cameron Young has a decent look at an opening birdie but his 10-foot putt misses on the low side, he's now only a shot back of the world No 6.

04:03 PM

Spieth has had two great opportunities for eagles...

...at the seventh and ninth. He misses both putts for two but with two birdies now finds himself on seven-under.

04:01 PM

DJ moves to 10-under

A glorious second shot at the second left him with a three-foot birdie putt and he makes no mistake to move to tied-third.

03:58 PM

Rory's birdie attempt at one...

...flirts with the hole, from 15 or so feet, but refuses to drop. It's a good opening hole from the world No 2, though, he looks confident and there's a swagger about him. He stays at 10-under, as does playing partner Hovland.

Rory McIlroy - REUTERS

03:56 PM

Cameron vs Cameron

For the rest of the weekend Cameron Smith (13-under) will be Cam Smith and Cameron Young (11-under) will remain Cameron Young - hope that clears it up...

Both Cam and Cameron find the widest fairway in golf with their opening tee shots.

03:50 PM

Hatton drops a shot at the second

He found Cheape's bunker with his drive and was forced to chip out - on the green in three the Englishman two-putts for a bogey. He's back to seven-under.

Meanwhile, fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood is at eight-under thanks to back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15. He's five-under for his round and making inroads into the lead.

03:46 PM

Rory and Hovland both find the first fairway

Both start the round on 10-under and they, apparently, enjoy playing with each other - both play quickly with a minimum of fuss. Can one of them really go low to lay down the gauntlet this afternoon?

Meanwhile, up on the green Scheffler and DJ walk off with opening pars to stay on eight-under and nine-under respectively.

03:43 PM

The best view of the home of golf

A seagull watches golfers putt on the 18th green of the Old Course.

Seagull St Andrews - PA

03:36 PM

The alpha American pairing

Of Scottie Scheffler (eight-under) and Dustin Johnson (nine-under) have both found the first fairway. Can one of them make a dent into Cam Smith's lead?

03:32 PM

DeChambeau on the mysteries of the Old Course

"I don’t think you ever know how to play this golf course fully. Every day it’s different. It showcases a unique golf course each time the wind pops up or doesn’t pop up. It’s just different."

03:29 PM

Hatton and Gooch get their third rounds under way

That pairing is just one letter away from two iconic England batsmen...(work it out...). Both their balls end on the fairway safe and sound.

03:27 PM

Lowry is the first golfer to make back-to-back eagles at The Open...

...in 21 years, the last man to achieve the feat since Phil Mickelson at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

03:20 PM

Beware the Road Hole

Apparently only two of 29 golfers so far today have found the green in regulation...

03:19 PM

Adam Scott and Patrick Cantlay

Have got their third rounds underway - both enjoyed fine Fridays and start the day on seven-under - with both finding the widest fairway in golf.

03:16 PM

Shane Lowry has back-to-back eagles!!!

From nowhere the 2019 champion has served up two twos! He eagled the driveable ninth with a brilliant chip from the left rough, before chipping in again (this time from the fairway) at the 10th. There's a huge roar from the galleries for the popular Royal Portrush champion as he goes to nine-under.

Shane Lowry - PA

03:11 PM

Thomas Pieters is making an impressive move

The Belgian is seven-under for his round, through 14. He was out in 32 (four-under) thanks, in part, to an eagle at the ninth. He backed that up with birdies at 10, 13 and 14 and is now tied-fifth on nine-under.

The score so far today have been low - so we could well see the leader on something like 17/18-under.

03:07 PM

Amateurs like Opens at St Andrews

Since 2014 there have been 13 amateurs to make the cut at The Open - nine of those have come on the Old Course. The best of the 2022 intake is Barclay Brown (great name and a great bucket hat...) and the Englishman is through two holes so far today - he's parred both the first and second (not sure how his birdie attempt stayed out on two) and stays on six-under.

Barclay Brown - AFP

03:02 PM

Ian Poulter is having an eventful championship

Having been booed at the first before holing a monster 162-foot eagle putt during the first round, this is certainly a major he won't forget.

He had got to six-under today, having gone out in a three-under 33, but he's now back to four-under after back-to-back bogeys at 10 and 11.

02:50 PM

DeChambeau ends on six-under

That's thanks to a five-under 67. He was going well but that double-bogey at the 16th wreaked any momentum he had. The 17th and 18th holes were eventful - he hit his drive miles left at the Road Hole, then hit his approach onto the eponymous road before getting up and down for par. At the last he hit his tee shot way left before getting relief from the fence/stands. He eventually walked off with a birdie.

02:47 PM

Oliver Brown is expecting some of the leaders to tear up the Old Course today

Our very own Chief Sports Writer has this to say about the third round

"The way the conditions are today - the faintest breeze, receptive greens - I think they're going to tear it up today...Cam Smith is playing well but it's hard to back up a score like 64, Adam Scott looks in brilliant form and likes the hard-running having grown up in Australia, and Rory McIlroy looks in great shape. I just wonder whether he can sustain it until Sunday night."

02:28 PM

The last four tee times

3.25pm Talor Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton

3.35pm Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson

3.45pm Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland

3.55pm Cameron Young, Cameron Smith

02:25 PM

Kisner has a word of warning about the Road Hole

The American says the infamous 17th is playing more like a par-5 today. The pin is far left meaning if you go flag searching you bring the Road Hole bunker into play. The scoring average today is 4.6...

02:20 PM

DeChambeau was going well

The big-hitting American had got to seven-under by the 16th tee but walked off the par-four's green on five-under having racked up a double bogey. He won't be the first to come a cropper on the classic risk-and-reward hole.

02:17 PM

So of those already out on the hallowed links

It's Kevin Kisner who has enjoyed his day the most. The American is already back in the clubhouse having fired a seven-under round of 65 to take him to seven-under for the week.

Kevin Kisner - GETTY IMAGES

02:13 PM

Here's how the leaderboard is looking

13-under: Smith

11-under: Young

10-under: McIlroy, Hovland

9-under: D Johnson

8-under: Scheffler, Hatton

7-under: Kisner (65), DeChambeau (14), Fleetwood (7), Gooch, Scott, Cantlay , Theegala

02:07 PM

What cost of living crisis?

From Tom Morgan at St Andrews

No sign of the cost of living crisis putting spectators off opening their wallets at the souvenir shop, where hundreds are queuing outside. Stewards are warning shoppers they face an hour-long wait to get inside. Glorious clear blue skies for it at St Andrews today. The grandstand will be packed later as Rory McIlroy attempts to maintain the heat on Camerons Smith and Young for a third day.

Fans at St Andrews - JIM WHITE

02:04 PM

Get ready for an enthralling moving day at St Andrews

There were fears ahead of the first round that the fabled Old Course would be taken apart by a combination of modern technology and big hitters - that we could even see the first 59 in a major. Well, so far 59 has not looked likely, but Cameron Smith's 64 on Friday did illustrate that it will be a low score that wins this week, possibly as low as 20 or 21-under.

The Australian shot the blemish-free round with all the elan, insouciance and calm we have come to expect of the Players champion and Smith, who has a two-shot lead over Cameron Young on 13-under, is determined to take that relaxed approach that has served him so well in the first two round into the weekend.

"I feel like I've been in this spot a lot over the past couple of years, and things just haven't quite gone my way yet," said Smith, who is yet to win a major but has had four top-10 finishes in the past five Masters.

"I've just got to be really patient over the weekend. The golf course is going to get a lot harder and a lot faster. So just be patient and make good putts."

There are a host of big names lurking behind him Rory McIlroy is three shots back, Dustin Johnson is a shot further back and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler one behind him. It promises to be an exciting second half of a tournament that will be remembered, in part, for the emotional scenes on the 18th yesterday. Tiger Woods wiped away tears amid emotional scenes as he was cheered the full length of the 18th hole on Friday on what he says "feels like my last time" playing the Old Course in an Open Championship.

"As I walked further along the fairway, I saw Rory [McIlroy] right there," Woods said of the world No 2 who was playing the first hole. "He gave me the tip of the cap. JT [Justin Thomas] did the same. It was pretty cool. The nods I was getting from guys as they were going out and I was coming in, that was pretty neat.

"And then I got closer to the green and the ovation got louder and you could feel the warmth. Felt like the whole tournament was right there. They all appreciated what I've done here for the years I've played. I felt like it just came to a head right there as I was walking to my golf ball.

"I had a few tears," he added. "I'm not one who gets very teary-eyed very often about anything, but when it comes to the game and the transition… I was lucky enough in 1995 to watch Arnold hit his first tee shot in the second round [of his final Open]. And I could hear Jack playing his last one; I was probably about four holes behind him [10 years later] and could hear the ovations getting louder and louder and louder.

"I felt that as I was coming in. The people knew I wasn't going to make the cut. I put my heart and soul into this event over the years. It's very emotional for me. The ovation I got at 18 is something I'll always remember.

"I've been coming here since 1995 and I think the next [St Andrews Open] comes around in 2030 and I don't know if I will be physically able to play by then. I'm not retiring. I'll be able to play future Opens. But eight years' time... I doubt if I'll be competitive at this level."

If you've got a lump in your throat then you're not the only one. Stay here for all the action on what promises to be an enthralling moving day at the home of golf.