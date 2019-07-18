British Open 2019 leaderboard: Live golf scores, results from Thursday's Round 1

The fourth and final major on the 2019 PGA Tour calendar is upon us. The best players in the world have converged on Royal Portrush for the 148th British Open.

Golf's oldest major used to fall third in the seasonal lineup before the PGA Championship moved from August to May. This year, the month of August is all about the Tour Championship after things wrap up in Northern Ireland, so this weekend is the last time golf will be on the mainstream radar until 2020.

Tiger Woods, as per usual, will be the main draw at Royal Portrush, which is hosting the British Open for the first time since 1951. Northern Ireland's own Rory McIlroy, who has two wins on tour this year but hasn't won a major since 2014, is installed as the hometown betting favorite and should contend.

Fans at Royal Portrush have been waiting for this.@McIlroyRory makes his first birdie of the championship.pic.twitter.com/iv8itv3WD9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 18, 2019

Woods, ranked fifth in the world, recaptured the sports world's imagination by winning the Masters in April, only to miss the cut at the PGA Championship weeks later. He has stabilized in two appearances since — a top-10 finish at the Memorial Tournament and a tie for 21st at the U.S. Open — but there's still a pall of unfinished business over Woods' season. Royal Portrush represents his final chance in 2019 to make a splash and perhaps inch one win closer to Jack Nicklaus' all-time major record.

Woods has plenty of competition in the 156-player field. McIlroy, who shot a Royal Portrush-record 61 as a 16-year-old, leads the wide-open field, which also features each of the world's top 33 ranked golfers, including 2018 champion Francesco Molinari and both of this year's other major winners, Brooks Koepka (PGA Championship) and Gary Woodland (U.S. Open).

Koepka (2018), Jordan Spieth (2015) and McIlroy (2014) are the only golfers to win two majors in a calendar year this decade.

Just got back inside. Holy monsoon…. He’s outta here. Hit a few putts and took off, as did I. Tee time is 10:10AM ET. #TheOpen — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) July 17, 2019





Follow Tiger's score and the rest of the field below with our live British Open leaderboard. You can also check out our Tiger Tracker for highlights from Woods' first round.

