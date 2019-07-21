British Open 2019: Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at Royal Portrush
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — You're playing for the claret jug and the chance to be called the "Champion Golfer of the Year." Those are pretty handsome rewards on their own. But after the Open Championship comes to an (expectedly soggy) end on Sunday night at Royal Portrush, the 73 golfers who made the cut also will be taking home a tidy little financial reward.
Last month, the R&A announced that it was making a modest increase to the overall prize money purse for this year's Open, raising it to $10.75 million (the governing body started paying out its prize money in dollars in 2016). In turn, this year's winner will also receive a record amount for an Open champion, taking home $1.935 million. By way of comparison, Gary Woodland made $2.25 million from a $12.5 million purse for his U.S. Open victory at Pebble Beach; Brooks Koepka earned $1.98 million from an $11 million pool at the PGA Championship; and Tiger Woods took home $2.07 million from a total of $11.5 million at the Masters.
That said, if you're feeling like the R&A's largesse isn't largesse enough, consider what the British Open prize money payout and winner's share was the last time the Open came to Royal Portrush in 1951. England's Max Faulkner received £300 for his two-stroke win over Antonio Cerda, from a TOTAL prize money payout of £1,700 (or roughly $2,125). The last-place finisher this Sunday will receive $23,375 and any pro who teed off on Thursday at Royal Portrush, even if he didn't make the cut, receives $5,000 for competing from the R&A.
OK, here's what everybody who will play 72 holes this week gets to take home. We'll update this with players' names at the end of Sunday's final round.
Win: $1,935,000
2: $1,120,000
3: $718,000
4: $558,000
5: $449,000
6: $389,000
7: $334,000
8: $282,000
9: $247,000
10: $223,000
11: $203,000
12: $180,000
13: $169,000
14: $159,000
15: $147,500
16: $135,500
17: $129,000
18: $123,000
19: $117,750
20: $112,000
21: $107,000
22: $101,500
23: $96,250
24: $91,000
25: $88,000
26: $84,000
27: $81,000
28: $78,000
29: $74,750
30: $71,250
31: $68,500
32: $65,000
33: $63,000
34: $61,000
35: $59,000
36: $65,500
37: $53,750
38: $51,520
39: $49,250
40: $47,750
41: $45,750
42: $43,500
43: $41,500
44: $39,500
45: $37,000
46: $35,000
47: $33,500
48: $32,250
49: $31,000
50: $30,250
51: $29,500
52: $29,000
53: $28,500
54: $28,100
55: $27,600
56: $27,200
57: $26,800
58: $26,700
59: $26,600
60: $26,400
61: $26,200
62: $26,100
63: $26,000
64: $25,900
65: $25,700
66: $25,600
67: $25,400
68: $25,200
69: $25,000
70: $24,750
71: $23,625
72: $23,500
73: $23,375
