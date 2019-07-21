British Open 2019: Brooks Koepka's hopes shot after dreadful start to round four

Brooks Koepka's chances of winning The Open were all but dashed after he made a torrid start to round four.

The world number one began Sunday, which was expected to bring heavy rain and strong wind, seven shots back of Shane Lowry and he needed a fast start to close the gap.

Yet Koepka, who finished second, first and second in the first three majors of the year, opened with four straight bogeys in a shoddy beginning to his round.

It meant Koepka was five under for the tournament having played four holes, 10 shots behind leader Lowry, and in need of a dramatic turnaround in fortunes.

Such a prospect appeared as bleak as the skies at Portrush, with the worst of the forecast weather having not yet arrived.

However, Koepka did make a spectacular eagle at the par-four fifth, having hit his drive to within a few feet, lifting him to seven under just after Lowry had birdied the fourth to get to 16 under.